Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jilted man posts private photos of ex-girlfriend on social media in Himachal's Una, booked

PTI |
Jun 17, 2025 07:43 PM IST

The complainant said that after the break, the accused began to constantly harass her and force her to meet him.

A man in Haroli area here was booked on Tuesday for posting his former girlfriend's private photographs on social media, police said.

The accused has been booked under BNS Sections 78 and 351, and Section 67 of the IT Act.(Pixabay/Representative)
The accused has been booked under BNS Sections 78 and 351, and Section 67 of the IT Act.(Pixabay/Representative)

A case has been registered against Munish Soni based on a complaint filed on Tuesday by the woman, who also hails from the same area.

In the complaint, the woman said that she was in a relationship with Munish but the couple broke up, after which he started constantly harassing her and forcing her to meet him.

Munish had threatened to make her private photographs viral if she did not meet him, the woman said in her complaint, adding that she came to know around two weeks ago that her pictures have been uploaded online.

This has caused her a lot of mental stress and ruined her reputation, the complaint said.

Haroli Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohan Rawat said a case has been registered under Sections 78 (stalking) and 351 (Criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

Further investigation in the case is underway, and strict action will be taken against the violation of privacy and misuse of social media, he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Jilted man posts private photos of ex-girlfriend on social media in Himachal's Una, booked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On