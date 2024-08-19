J&K assembly polls: National Conference promises restoration of Article 370 in its manifesto, BJP responds

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has resolved to strive for the restoration of Article 370, 35A and statehood as it was prior to August 5, 2019, in its manifesto released on Monday for the upcoming assembly elections. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah. (HT FIle)

Among its 12 guarantees, the party has also said that it will work for the full implementation of the “autonomy resolution” passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in 2000.

“In the interim period, we will endeavour to redraw the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 and the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019,” said the National Conference.

The NC has also promised to formulate a policy to provide land to the landless and to those who have held state lands without interruption for an extended period, granting ownership rights under a well-considered plan.

The party has also said that it will promote dialogue between India and Pakistan and work towards securing the release of prisoners languishing in jails.

“We will prioritise the release of political prisoners and youth who have been unjustly detained in jails and are not involved in serious crimes. We will also seek amnesty for all political prisoners,” the manifesto reads.

NC promises to streamline verification process

As part of its promise of ‘restoring normalcy’ in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference has also mentioned that it will streamline the verification process for job applicants to make it more transparent and accessible, reducing unnecessary delays, ensure that passport verification procedures are simplified.

“Address and rectify cases of unjust job terminations, ensuring fair treatment and job security for all employees. Unnecessary harassment to people on highways will be stopped,” JKNC added.

Jammu and Kashmir will vote in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4.

Reacting to the National Conference's manifesto, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that the party has no control over releasing prisoners or restoring Article 370. He alleged that the National Conference has exploited people and promoted terrorism.