J&K election: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah among BJP's star campaigners for phase 2 | Full list

Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its list of star campaigners for the second phase of the polls scheduled for September 25. The line-up included prominent party leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and defence minister Rajnath Singh. The list of 40 star campaigners also includes former Amethi MP Smriti Irani. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

Additional campaigners are in the list are Union ministers JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar, and G Kishan Reddy.

BJP's election manifesto for J&K polls

Union home minister Amit Shah is set to unveil the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on Friday, September 6.

Amit Shah is expected to arrive in Jammu around 2 pm on Friday and will present the manifesto at the BJP's media centre in the city.

During his visit, the union minister will first meet with the core group of the state’s BJP unit to assess the party's election preparations and ground-level activities. On Saturday, Shah will engage in discussions with party leaders to strategise for the success of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir elections

Jammu and Kashmir will witness its assembly elections in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with the vote counting scheduled for October 8.

This will be the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since it was reorganised into a Union Territory in 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370. The previous assembly election in the region was in 2014, when the People's Democratic Party (PDP), led by Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, won 28 seats, while the BJP achieved a surprising victory with 25 seats.

In 2019, Jammu and Kashmir lost its special status. Last December, the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 and instructed the Election Commission to conduct elections before September 30.