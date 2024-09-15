Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Poonch, top terror group commander trapped

ByHT News Desk
Sep 15, 2024 09:01 AM IST

The gunfight began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of terrorists in a village.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday morning.

Security forces personnel in a joint search operation during an encounter with terrorists at Pathanateer area of Poonch, J&K on September 15.(PTI)
Security forces personnel in a joint search operation during an encounter with terrorists at Pathanateer area of Poonch, J&K on September 15.(PTI)

A top terror group commander is said to be trapped among the three terrorists trapped in the village.

The gunfight began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of terrorists in the village, PTI reported, citing an unidentified official.

Based on the tip off, a joint search operation was launched by the police and Army in the Pathanateer area near Gursai top in Mendhar sub-division on Saturday evening.

According to the official, the search party came under fire from the hiding terrorists, triggering a gunfight.

An intermittent exchange of fire is on between both sides, the official said, adding that reinforcements were rushed to the area.

The encounter comes a day after three terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Baramulla district.

The operation against terrorists was launched on Friday night after the army and police received input about terrorist presence in Tapper village, just a couple of km away from the National Highway.

Also Read | 2 Army personnel killed, 2 injured in gunfight with terrorists in J&K's Kishtwar

The killing comes four days ahead of the first phase of assembly elections in J&K.

Inspector general of police Kashmir Range Vidhi Kumar Birdi, who visited the spot, said the operation was launched after they got specific inputs about militant presence in the area.

“The bodies have been spotted near the encounter site and operation is still underway.” He said the terrorists won’t be allowed to disrupt polls in J&K. “The forces are on high alert and terrorists won’t be allowed to hamper the poll process,” he said, adding that only after investigation motto of the terrorists’ presence would be known in this area.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On