J&K: Four killed in blast in Baramulla district
Four people were killed in a blast in the Sopore area in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The blast happened inside a scrap dealer's shop at Sher Colony when some people were unloading scrap from a truck.
Sopore SP Divya D confirmed the incident to Indian Express, saying, “They were unloading the scrap when the blast happened… Unfortunately, four people died.”
Two people died on the spot, while others succumbed to injuries later, reported news agency PTI. The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmed, Azam and Adil Mushtaq. All the victims were reported to be Sher Bagh residents. Police said the ages of the deceased are between 20 to 45 years.
A team of forensic experts rushed to the site of the explosion with no immediate information available regarding its exact nature and cause. Police have taken up the investigation.
(with inputs from news agencies)
