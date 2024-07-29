 J&K: Four killed in blast in Baramulla district | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

J&K: Four killed in blast in Baramulla district

ByHT News Desk
Jul 29, 2024 07:23 PM IST

A team of forensic experts have rushed to the site of the explosion with no immediate information available regarding its exact nature and cause.

Four people were killed in a blast in the Sopore area in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The blast happened inside a scrap dealer's shop at Sher Colony when some people were unloading scrap from a truck.

Two people died on the spot, while other succumbed to injuries later,reported news agency PTI (Image for representational purpose)
Two people died on the spot, while other succumbed to injuries later,reported news agency PTI (Image for representational purpose)

Sopore SP Divya D confirmed the incident to Indian Express, saying, “They were unloading the scrap when the blast happened… Unfortunately, four people died.”

ALSO READ | J&K Police release sketches of 3 terrorists involved in Doda attack

Two people died on the spot, while others succumbed to injuries later, reported news agency PTI. The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmed, Azam and Adil Mushtaq. All the victims were reported to be Sher Bagh residents. Police said the ages of the deceased are between 20 to 45 years.

ALSO READ | Two Indian Army soldiers injured, one Pakistani killed in fresh encounter with terrorists in Kupwara

A team of forensic experts rushed to the site of the explosion with no immediate information available regarding its exact nature and cause. Police have taken up the investigation.

(with inputs from news agencies)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / J&K: Four killed in blast in Baramulla district
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On