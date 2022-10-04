Home / India News / J&K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha says murdered cop served nation with great honour

J&K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha says murdered cop served nation with great honour

Published on Oct 04, 2022 01:35 PM IST

File photo of Jammu and Kashmir director general of prisons Hemant Lohia.&nbsp;
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed grief at the murder of the Union territory’s director general (prisons), Hemant K Lohia, and said the latter had served the country with great honour and dedication.

Lohia was found murdered under suspicious circumstances at his residence on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday night. His domestic help -- who emerged as the main suspect -- was arrested hours after a massive hunt was launched to nab him.

Sinha said he was deeply grieved at Lohia’s demise and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

"Shri Hemant Lohia was an outstanding Police officer and a great human being. He served the country with great honour & dedication. Shocked and deeply grieved at his sad demise. My condolences to the bereaved family and friends," the Lt Governor said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, ADGP Mukesh Singh said interrogation of the accused is underway. “In a major manhunt launched by J&K police throughout the night, the accused involved in murder case of Hemant Lohia has been apprehended. Interrogation of the accused has started,” Singh said in a statement.

Ahmed, 23, was working as a domestic help at the house where Lohia was residing.

A little-known group has claimed the responsibility for the cop's murder, saying it was a “small gift” to home minister Amit Shah, who is visiting the region. The group calling itself the Peoples Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) said its “special squad” carried out an “intelligence-based” operation to kill Lohia. HT could not independently verify the claim.

(With bureau inputs)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

jammu and kashmir manoj sinha
