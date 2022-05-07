J&K policeman suffers serious injuries as terrorists open fire at Srinagar brige

A policeman was seriously injured on Saturday morning when terrorists opened fire at Srinagar's Aiwa Bridge. "Around 8:40 am, terrorists fired at and critically injured Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Ghulam Hassan near Aiwa Bridge in Safakadal area of the city," a police official said.

Officials were quoted as saying in reports that the area was later cordoned off and a search for the attackers was launched.

The attack on the security personnel comes a day after top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Ashraf Molvi and his two associates were shot dead near the route of the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“Ashraf Molvi (one of oldest surviving terrorists of HM terror outfit) along with two other terrorists were killed. Successful operation on the yatra route is a major success for us,” Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar tweeted. He was also on the list of top 10 most-wanted terrorists.

The Amarnath Yatra is set to start on June 30 with Pahalgam as its base camp.

Earlier this week, a Lashkar aide was caught when he was trying to escape from the Pulwama disrict, police said. “A joint naka by Ganderbal Police along with Army’s 24 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force was laid at Rabitar village. During checking, a white Scorpio coming from Dab Wakoora tried to take a U-turn and run away,” said the police.

“(Security forces) managed to halt the said Scorpio and the driver was taken off and was searched during search 10 AK live rds were recovered from his possession, in the meantime said driver resisted and assaulted the searching party. However, the searching party managed to hold him tactically. Subsequently, the search of the car was made and 15 more AK live rds and an AK Mag were recovered from the dashboard of the Scorpio,” officials added.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

