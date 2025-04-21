J&K weather: Torrential rain wreaks havoc in Ramban, 3 killed; schools shut in valley today

Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed heavy torrential rains on Sunday, leading to flash floods and landslides, with the Ramban district being one of the worst-hit due to the inclement weather. Ramban: Vehicles stuck in the debris after heavy rain triggered flash floods, in Ramban district of J&K, Sunday, April 20, 2025.(PTI)

At least three people were killed in the Ramban district after their homes were swept away in a landslide in the Bagna village area. About 30 houses were washed away, vehicles destroyed, and the 250 km-long Jammu-Srinagar highway (NH44) was blocked from both ends.

IMD had warned of heavy to very heavy rain over the Union territory earlier in the week. HT had reported on April 16 that a western disturbance was approaching the Western Himalayan region, with the weather turning hostile, especially over Jammu & Kashmir, from April 18 to 20.

Here's the latest on the weather in J&K

In view of the severe weather conditions, schools across Kashmir valley will remain close on April 21, Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) education minister Sakina Itoo has announced. “In light of the continuing severe weather conditions and forecasts, it has been decided that classwork in all schools of the valley shall remain suspended for one day tomorrow (21st April). This decision has been taken as a precautionary step to ensure the safety and well-being of all students,” the minister wrote on X. In Ramban district, teams from the police, SDRF, civil volunteers, Army and other stakeholder departments and agencies, besides volunteers from local NGOs, were actively engaged in rescue and restoration operations. Also Read | 22 families shifted amid threat of landslide in J&K’s Kishtwar Besides Ramban, the bad weather severely impacted areas such as Banihal, Khari, Batote, Dharamkund, Seri, Bagna, Chamba, and others.