J&K weather: Torrential rain wreaks havoc in Ramban, 3 killed; schools shut in valley today
Five people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the Jammu region in two days.
Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed heavy torrential rains on Sunday, leading to flash floods and landslides, with the Ramban district being one of the worst-hit due to the inclement weather.
At least three people were killed in the Ramban district after their homes were swept away in a landslide in the Bagna village area. About 30 houses were washed away, vehicles destroyed, and the 250 km-long Jammu-Srinagar highway (NH44) was blocked from both ends.
IMD had warned of heavy to very heavy rain over the Union territory earlier in the week. HT had reported on April 16 that a western disturbance was approaching the Western Himalayan region, with the weather turning hostile, especially over Jammu & Kashmir, from April 18 to 20.
Here's the latest on the weather in J&K
- In view of the severe weather conditions, schools across Kashmir valley will remain close on April 21, Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) education minister Sakina Itoo has announced.
- “In light of the continuing severe weather conditions and forecasts, it has been decided that classwork in all schools of the valley shall remain suspended for one day tomorrow (21st April). This decision has been taken as a precautionary step to ensure the safety and well-being of all students,” the minister wrote on X.
- In Ramban district, teams from the police, SDRF, civil volunteers, Army and other stakeholder departments and agencies, besides volunteers from local NGOs, were actively engaged in rescue and restoration operations.
- Besides Ramban, the bad weather severely impacted areas such as Banihal, Khari, Batote, Dharamkund, Seri, Bagna, Chamba, and others.
- With the latest fatalities, five people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the Jammu region in two days. Two people, including a woman, were killed and another woman was injured when they were struck by lightning in the Arnas area of Reasi district on Saturday.
- M Mohapatra, the director general of the India Meteorological Department, said it is not clear whether a cloudburst occurred in the region.
- “Heavy to very heavy rain was recorded in Jammu & Kashmir, but we cannot say if it was a cloudburst. In hilly areas, we do not have that kind of an observation network which can tell us if there was a cloudburst,” he said.
- J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Ramban region and said that he is in touch with the local administration.
- “We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed. Later today, I will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans,” the chief minister’s office said in a post on X.
- Meanwhile, Union minister of state Jitendra Singh also praised the Indian Army and local administration for the timely assistance. "In the aftermath of the torrential hailstorm yesterday, while the district administration team led by energetic DC Mr Baseer Haq has been commendably on the job since last night, it is time also to acknowledge and thank the Indian Army for their timely assistance, which played a crucial role in providing relief to the local population," Singh wrote in a post on X.