JNU student assaulted inside hostel; blames ABVP for attack

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 14:05 IST

A postgraduate student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday by another group of students inside his hostel room.

Vivek Pandey, an activist of All India Students’ Association (AISA), said the incident took place late Wednesday night when he was inside his room. He said he was attacked by student members of the ABVP who accused him of filing complaints against them at the security and the hostel warden’s office.

“One person said I had filed a complaint against him for returning from home. I told him that I had not filed any such complaint and didn’t know anything about it. He then abused and punched me and repeatedly hit me on my head. They threatened me. My friend, who tried to rescue me, was also assaulted,” Pandey said.

AISA national president N Sai Balaji shared a video on Twitter of Pandey narrating the incident. Balaji said they have filed a police complaint.

Meanwhile, the ABVP has denied the allegations. Sujeet Sharma, a JNU student and ABVP Delhi executive member, said, “We got to know about the incident through social media. AISA and SFI activists engage in regular scuffles and this could be a political stunt before reopening of the campus. These are baseless allegations and ABVP has nothing to do with the incident.”

The registrar could not be reached for a comment at the time of filing this story.