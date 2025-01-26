Jodhpur: Man murders business partner’s children over ‘betrayal’

A 70-year-old man allegedly killed his business partner’s two children after being upset over a 'betrayal' from him. The man picked up his children from their school, took them home, where he killed them and hanged their bodies. Representative image(Getty Images/iStockphoto)(HT_PRINT)

The tragedy took place in Boranada, and the children's remains were discovered on Sunday, two days after their families reported them missing, as reported by PTI.

Police informed that they discovered a note at the scene in which the accused allegedly admitted to killing the children due to "betrayal" in their partnership in a bangle business, as well as mentioning his intention to commit suicide.

Tamanna, also known as Tannu (12), and Shivpal (8) went home from school on Friday but never returned, according to police.

The accused, Shyam Singh Bhati, began a bangle factory nine months ago with Pradeep Devasai, according to DCP (West) Rajarshi Raj Verma. Devasai, however, abandoned the partnership for plenty of reasons. They have known each other for the past 20 years.

Bhati murdered Devasai's two children

Verma said, "This led to Bhati harboring resentment against Devasai's family and wanting to teach him a lesson. Seizing an opportunity, Bhati murdered Devasai's two children. Their bodies were found in his (Bhati's) rented house near his factory."

As per reports, Bhati is absconding and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend him. According to police, the two children attended a school in Pal.

The accused picked up the children from school two days ago in the guise of dropping them off at home but instead took them to his house near the bangle factory, which is close to the Jain Temple in Boranada.

Police say he killed them there and hung their bodies. According to preliminary investigations, Bhati invested money in the bangle business, and Devasai worked there as an artisan.

Devasai worked as an artisan

Verma added that in the note found at the site, Bhati wrote that his partner had "betrayed" him, which is why he intended to commit suicide. Devasai's family is originally from Uttar Pradesh, he is a bangle artisan. Bhati is from Rajasthan's Phalodi.