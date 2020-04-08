Joint Parliament committee slashes MPs’ allowances

india

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 00:25 IST

After a 30% salary cut and no access to the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for two years, Members of Parliament will now forfeit ₹27,000 per month from their constituency allowance and office allowance as well.

This is the first time in the recent history of Parliament that the allowances of MPs, which have seen a steady rise in the past, have been reduced. While all MPs have supported their salary cut as the country grapples to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), many have raised questions about cutting off access to the MPLADS fund.

The Joint Committee of Parliament, which looks into salaries and allowances of MPs, has recommended a 30% cut in constituency allowance and office allowance.

An MP is entitled to ₹ 70,000 per month to meet constituency-related expenses and another ₹60,000 as office allowance. An MP is also entitled to ₹2000 as daily allowance for attending Parliament sessions or committee meetings apart from official accommodation, water and electricity supply and a special allowance to buy laptops or computers.

The Committee has decided to deduct ₹21,000 out of each member’s constituency allowance and ₹6,000 from the office allowance. These deductions will be applicable from April 1, along with their salary deductions.

While the MP will now get ₹14,000 towards stationery as against ₹20,000 earlier, there will be no cut, however, in the remaining ₹40,000 of the office allowance, which is meant for engaging personal assistants.

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the recommendations of Joint Committee for the cut.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted in support of the decision. “I welcome Gazette notifications issued from LS & RS Secretariats regarding 30% reduction in Constituency Allowance & Stationary allowance for MPs & 30% reduction in constituency Allowance for Ministers. Initiative is a good beginning for augmenting resources for fighting COVID-19,” he tweeted.