5 LJP MPs join hands against Chirag Paswan, rally behind his uncle Pashupati Paras

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Pashupati Kumar Paras said on Monday that five of the party's six Lok Sabha MPs have joined hands to elect him as the leader in place of Chirag Paswan. He also said that the group of MPs has conveyed their decision to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"There are six MPs in our party. It was the desire of five MPs to save our party," Paras said while addressing mediapersons in Patna, adding, "I have not broken party but saved it."

The senior LJP leader and Chirag's uncle also said that he he nothing against his nephew. "Chirag Paswan is my nephew as well as party's national president," said Paras.

When asked if Paras has decided to merge LJP with ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) in Bihar, Paras said, "This is 100% wrong. LJP is our party, the organisation is strong in Bihar." Paras also praised Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, describing him as 'Vikas Purush'.

"I was with NDA and I will continue to be a part of the alliance," he added. The rebel group includes MPs Prince Raj, Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaiser, who have long been unhappy with Chirag Paswan's style of functioning.

So far, there has been no comment from Chirag Paswan, who has not been keeping well. He took over the party after the death of his father Ram Vilas Paswan in 2020.

News agency PTI quoted leaders close to Chirag as blaming the JD(U) for the split, saying the party had long been working to isolate the LJP president after his decision to go all out against chief minister Nitish Kumar in the 2020 assembly polls damaged the ruling party badly.

The move is seen as a big political development in Bihar politics.

LJP is currently a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.