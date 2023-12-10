close_game
close_game
News / India News / Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan’s father dies days after her killers sentenced to life

Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan’s father dies days after her killers sentenced to life

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 10, 2023 12:26 PM IST

On November 25, after Delhi’s Saket court delivered the judgment, Soumya’s mother Madhavi told HT that her husband, who was present for most of the hearings along with her, was in the ICU as he underwent a bypass surgery

Days after journalist Soumya Vishwanathan’s killers were sentenced to life imprisonment, her father MK Vishwanathan, aged 82, breathed his last early morning on December 9, after developing complications since his bypass surgery, confirmed a close family friend.

MK Vishwanathan and Madhavi Vishwanathan outside Saket court on the day that the accused were convicted on October 18 (HT Photo)
MK Vishwanathan and Madhavi Vishwanathan outside Saket court on the day that the accused were convicted on October 18 (HT Photo)

On November 25, after Delhi’s Saket court delivered the judgment, Soumya’s mother Madhavi told HT that her husband, who was present for most of the hearings along with her, was in the ICU as he underwent a bypass surgery. “My daughter is with him in the ICU, and they are watching the judgment... But I am unable to register what is happening,” she had said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Madhavi was unavailable for comment since her husband’s death.

Also Read: Satisfied with judgment but can’t say I’m happy: Soumya’s mother

Dr Sapna B Roshni, who has been friends with the family for 15 years and often accompanied the elderly couple to court hearings said on Sunday, “He was undergoing a bypass surgery at Fortis hospital, after which he developed complications, leading to kidney failure. At 3.21am on December 9, he breathed his last. The cremation took place yesterday afternoon. Madhavi is with her family now and they are grieving.”

She added, “It looked like he pulled through till the judgment was delivered in their favour. The ordeal began when he was in his mid-60s and went on for 15 years. It was disheartening to see elderly people going to court and then hearing the judgment get delayed. He fought till the very end…”

Soumya Vishwanathan, who worked with a private news channel was shot dead in her car on Nelson Mandela Road while she was returning to her home from the office on September 30, 2008, between 3.25am and 3.55am. The proceedings spanned over 15 years and over 300 hearings.

On October 18, as the Saket court found the accused guilty, MK Vishwanathan told HT that had a feeling that the verdict would be in their favour. He said, however, “There’s no happiness... I will never get my daughter back.”

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out