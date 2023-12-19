JP Nadda urges masses to give feedback on govt schemes through ‘JanManSurvey’

BJP national president JP Nadda has requested the masses to take part in the "JanManSurvey '' on the NaMo App. He has urged people to give feedback about the government schemes implemented by the Modi government. He has also requested to give feedback about the development works in various constituencies across the country and how the MPs have performed when it comes to fulfilling the expectations of the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda((PTI Photo/Vijay Verma))

Taking to X(formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Nadda shared a web link to download the mobile application through which people can take part in the survey and register their voice.

"The #JanManSurvey on the NaMo App is an excellent platform for people to voice their opinion on the nation's progress and development! https://nm-4.com/janmansurvey," read his post.

"You can share your feedback on a range of topics like government schemes, development works in your constituency, your MP's performance, etc. I request you all to take this survey and become a part of New India's growth story," added Nadda.

Notably, the PM Modi-led BJP government at the Centre is in its second term since 2014 and set to complete 10 years of governance. Nadda's latest post is being seen as BJP's effort to reach out to the people and voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024.

The PM Modi-led government has implemented various schemes in sectors like banking, education, health, sanitation, housing etc. Some of the important schemes by Modi government are Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission: Har Ghar Jal, Startup India, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Fit India, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, eSanjeevani Programme etc.