Justice KR Shriram sworn in as chief justice of Madras high court

Justice Kalpathi Rajendran Shriram was sworn in as the chief justice of the Madras high court on Friday. The oath of office was administered to him by Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai. Governor RN Ravi with justice KR Shriram at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Friday. (ANI)

Justice Shriram’s appointment to the Madras HC was notified by the Union ministry of law and the justice on September 21. He was previously serving as a judge at the Bombay HC where he has been a confirmed judge since March 2016.

He was born in Mumbai and completed his LLB from Mumbai University, following which he pursued LLM (Maritime Law) from King’s College, London, according to the Bombay high court’s website. He enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in 1986. He set up his own chamber in 1997 and dealt in commercial matters with specialisation in Shipping and International Trade Law, writ matters arising out of Ports Acts, Customs Act, Motor Vehicles Act, Marine Insurance (including re-insurance and P&I); Company Law matters etc.

“On the personal front, Justice Shriram was actively involved in social causes, helping families where there is bereavement,” the website said. “For many years he served as the vice-chairman of Dharmishta Mithran, an NGO, that runs centres for performing obsequies and ‘shraaddh’ for the departed. He loves playing golf ….”

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, former Chief Justice of India P Sadasivam, former Supreme Court judge justice Indira Banerjee, and Tamil Nadu assembly speaker M Appavu, ministers Durai Murugan, K N Nehru, and K Ponmudy and former chief minister O Panneerselvam.