Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes oath as 51st Chief Justice of India, succeeds DY Chandrachud

ByHT News Desk
Nov 11, 2024 10:04 AM IST

Justice Sanjiv Khanna will serve a six-month tenure as Chief Justice of India and is expected to retire on May 13, 2025.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who has been part of several landmark Supreme Court judgments, was sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India on Monday. He was administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He succeeds Justice DY Chandrachud, whose term as CJI ended on Friday.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud sitting with CJI-designate Sanjiv Khanna in a ceremonial four-judge bench convened to bid his farewell. (Supreme Court of India/YouTube)
Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud sitting with CJI-designate Sanjiv Khanna in a ceremonial four-judge bench convened to bid his farewell. (Supreme Court of India/YouTube)

The Centre officially notified Justice Khanna’s appointment on October 24 following Chief Justice Chandrachud’s recommendation on October 16. Friday was the last working day of Justice DY Chandrachud as the CJI and he was given a rousing farewell by judges, lawyers and staff of the apex court and the high courts.

At 64, Justice Khanna will serve a six-month tenure as Chief Justice of India and is expected to retire on May 13, 2025.

A Legacy of Landmark Judgments

Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been part of several landmark Supreme Court judgments, including the scrapping of the electoral bonds scheme and upholding the abrogation of Article 370. His notable judgments also include upholding the use of electronic voting machines in elections.

It was the Justice Khanna-led bench, which for the first time, granted interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, the then Delhi chief minister, to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections in the excise policy scam cases.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna's journey

Justice Khanna hails from an illustrious Delhi-based family. His father, Justice Dev Raj Khanna, was a former Delhi High Court judge, and his uncle, Justice HR Khanna, was a prominent former apex court judge. Justice HR Khanna made headlines in 1976 for resigning after writing a dissenting verdict in the infamous ADM Jabalpur case during the Emergency.

Justice Khanna enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983. He initially practised at the district courts at the Tis Hazari complex, later moving to the Delhi High Court and tribunals. He had a long tenure as the senior standing counsel for the Income Tax Department. In 2004, he was appointed the standing counsel (civil) for the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

He was elevated as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and became a permanent judge in 2006. Justice Khanna was elevated to the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //