Jyotiraditya Scindia reviews Congress poor show in west UP

Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday reviewed the party’s poor show in the Lok Sabha elections in the western part of Uttar Pradesh in a meeting where local party functionaries raised questions over the effectiveness of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar.

Some of the leaders blamed the “wrong” selection of candidates for the party’s rout in the state.

A UP Congress leader, who attended the meeting, said on the condition of anonymity that party general secretary in-charge of Haryana, Ghulam Nabi Azad, also came under attack at the meeting. Azad held the charge of UP for nearly two years.

The Congress managed to win just one of the 67 Lok Sabha seats it contested in the 2019 elections. Uttar Pradesh sends 80 lawmakers to the 543-member Lok Sabha.

While United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi retained her Rae Bareli seat, Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost to Union minister Smriti Irani from Amethi. Scindia, the party’s incharge for west UP, reviewed the performance in 10 of the 38 seats under his charge. These include Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut and Moradabad. He will review the poll outcome in the remaining 28 seats in Lucknow on June 14.

Congress general secretary incharge for East Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also hold a review meeting in Rae Bareli on Wednesday, when Sonia Gandhi is also expected to visit her Lok Sabha constituency.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Congress leader KK Sharma made allegations against certain leaders that prompted Scindia to intervene, asking him to desist from levelling unsubstantiated allegations.

Meanwhile, amid speculation that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Monday night left for London for a week, the party’s core committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Parliament session and also the developments in the organisation following the poll debacle. Confusion prevails in the party in the wake of Gandhi’s insistence on his resignation offer made at the CWC meeting on May 25.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 23:58 IST