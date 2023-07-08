Home / India News / Kajol's ‘leaders with no vision’ draws Uddhav camp reaction: ‘Please don’t Yale’

Kajol found herself in a controversy after an interview where she said the people are ruled by uneducated politicians with no vision.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took a veiled at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after actor Kajol triggered a controversy by saying the country is ruled by uneducated leaders with no vision. Chaturvedi, a member of Rajya Sabha, said all ‘bhakts’ are outraged even as Kajol named no one and gave her opinion which was not necessarily a fact.

Kajol (L) and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.
“So Kajol says we are governed by leaders who are uneducated and have no vision,” she said in a tweet.

“Nobody outraging since its her opinion not necessarily a fact and also has named nobody but all Bhakts are outraged. Please don’t Yale your Entire Political Science knowledge (sic),” Chaturvedi added.

While the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader didn't take anyone's name, critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi often use the term 'bhakts' for his ardent supporters to imply blind devotion or unquestioning loyalty.

What did Kajol say?

In an interview with The Quint, Kajol, who was promoting her upcoming courtroom drama ‘The Trial’, said that change in India is slow because the people are steeped in traditions and lack proper education.

Talking about women empowerment in the country, the actor said, “Change especially in a country like India is slow. It is very very slow. Because we are steeped in our traditions and steeped in our thought processes and, of course, it has to do with education.”

“You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I'm sorry but I'm going to go out and say that. I'm being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint which I think education does give you at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint.”

