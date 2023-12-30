Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Chennai inaugurated by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin: 5 things to know

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at a mega event on Saturday. The Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus is one of the biggest developmental projects in Chennai and is situated by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) on GST Road near Vandalur. The Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus was inaugurated in Chennai today (ANI)

During the inauguration ceremony of the bus terminus, MK Stalin also paid tribute to former chief minister M Karunanidhi. The terminus has been inaugurated on Karunanidhi's centenary birthday celebrations.

Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus: 5 points

The construction and development of the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus cost ₹ 394 crore. The terminus is situated by the CMDA on GST Road, making it one of the most connected and prime locations in the city.

The Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus has been named after former chief minister M Karunanidhi who was also popularly referred to as 'Kalaignar' (scholar of arts) for his literary contributions.

It is the biggest bus terminus located outside Chennai and has a capacity to operate more than 2,350 long-distance buses, majorly improving the connectivity in the city as well as nearby areas.

The construction of the mega-project commenced in 2018, but the inauguration was delayed due to flooding on the GST Road. The terminus has been constructed to reduce traffic in Perungalathur.

Apart from the bus connectivity, the terminus also contains a spacious sitting lobby, food plaza, shops, ATMs, bus crew dormitories, and air-conditioned passenger dormitories. It also has the capacity to accommodate over 1 lakh travelling passengers.

