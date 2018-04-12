Kamal Haasan urges Modi to ‘deliver justice’ to Tamil Nadu on Cauvery issue

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver justice that Tamil Nadu is looking for amid growing political turmoil over the Cauvery water issue.

As Modi arrived in Chennai on Thursday, Haasan tweeted a video and shared an open letter to the Prime Minister via social media.

“You can easily deliver the justice that Tamil Nadu is asking for, seeking,” Haasan said.

In the letter, in which he has called himself a “concerned citizen of India and Tamizh Nadu”, Haasan said people were dismayed by the delay in setting up Cauvery Water Management Board and wanted justice.

“The Supreme Court has already performed its constitutional role by delivering the judgement. It is now the turn of your government to perform its constitutional duty and implement the order,” he said.

“Please do the needful as our Prime Minister and set up the Cauvery Water Management Board to ensure implementation of the Supreme Court order in letter and spirit.

“All sections of people of Tamizh Nadu have started to believe that this delay is due to ensuing elections in Karnataka and your party’s interest in it. Sir, it is your duty as the Prime Minister to prove this wrong by immediately acting as per the Supreme Court order,” Haasan added.

He hoped that Kerala and Puducherry also get their rightful share as per the Supreme Court order and said constituting the Cauvery Water Management Board was of “utmost importance” to ensure this.