Kamal Nath launches several projects in Chhindwara ahead of by-election

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday unveiled a slew of development projects in his pocket borough Chhindwara, from where he will be contesting the upcoming assembly bypoll.

Nath, a nine-time member of Parliament from Chhindwara, who was named the state’s chief minister in December, will have to win an assembly seat within six months of assuming office.

On Thursday, the CM inaugurated a medical college and the new building of the district hospital.

He also laid the foundation stones of several projects worth about ₹ 2,000 crore and launched the state’s farm loan waiver scheme, officials said. .

Within two hours of taking over as chief minister of of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, on December 17, issued his first official order to waive farm loans up to ₹2 lakh per head.

Deepak Saxena, a legislator has already vacated the Chhindwara assembly seat by resigning from the state assembly. The by-poll is likely to be announced along with the notification for LS elections, Congress leaders said.

“As chief minister, he is capable of winning from any of the constituencies in Chhindwara district, his trusted lieutenant Deepak Saxena’s resignation has put all speculation to rest regarding the constituency he has decided to contest from,” a Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said: “It doesn’t matter for the BJP which constituency chief minister Kamal Nath contests from. It’s an internal matter of Congress. Whenever the by-poll is announced, the BJP will field its best candidate to win it.”

Congress spokesperson J P Dhanopia said: “The CM is going to win the by-poll with a record margin given massive support to him from public due to his mass appeal, the welfare programmes launched by him, and the farm loan waiver he announced.”

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 23:31 IST