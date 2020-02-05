e-paper
Home / India News / Kanahaiya Kumar escapes unhurt in mob attack on cavalcade in Bihar, two injured

Kanahaiya Kumar escapes unhurt in mob attack on cavalcade in Bihar, two injured

Police said the attackers who have not been identified, managed to escape.

india Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:13 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
One of the vehicles inKanhaiya Kumar’s cavalcade which was damaged in stone pelting in Bihar’s Supaul town.
One of the vehicles inKanhaiya Kumar’s cavalcade which was damaged in stone pelting in Bihar’s Supaul town.(ANI)
         

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar escaped unhurt in an attack on his cavalcade by a mob in Supaul, 250 km northeast of Patna on Wednesday evening, police said.

One vehicle in the cavalcade of the former Jawaharlala Nehru University (JNU) students’ union president was damaged and two people including driver were injured in stone pelting.

Police said those behind the attack who are yet to be identified, managed to escape from the spot. Kumar was going to Saharsa from Kishunpur police station area of Supaul to participate in his “Jan Gan Man Yatra.”

According to the police, the incident took place at around 5.30 pm near Mallik Chowk under Sadar police station area when Kanhaiya’s cavalcade was passing through the chowk.

Supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National register of Citizens (NRC) sprinkled ink on his car and another group pelted stones on the cavalcade, damaging two vehicles. Eyewitnesses said three people including a woman were injured in the incident.

District Magistrate Mahendra Kumar and Superintendent of Police in-charge Sudhir Kumar Podika rushed to the spot on hearing about the incident. The SP said a driver suffered head injury in stone pelting.

According to the Supaul Sub Divisional Officer, Kanhaiya’s programme was scheduled at Nemnama village under Kishunpur police station but the administration refused to grant the permission because of an ongoing examination.

Earlier in the morning at Jhanjharpur, supporters of the CAA and NRC showed black flags and shouted slogans against Kanhaiya.

On February 1, the former JNU leader had a narrow escape when a group of miscreants pelted stones on his cavalcade while he was en route to Chhapra to attend a rally against the CAA near Chapra airport.

