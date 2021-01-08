e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kangana Ranaut reaches Bandra police station to record statement in sedition case

Kangana Ranaut reaches Bandra police station to record statement in sedition case

An FIR was lodged against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks in October.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 14:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut arrives at a police station summoned in connection with a sedition case, in Mumbai on January 8, 2021.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut arrives at a police station summoned in connection with a sedition case, in Mumbai on January 8, 2021. (AFP)
         

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday reached the Bandra police station to record her statement in a case related to sedition and other charges amid heavy police security. Ranaut has been provided Y-plus category security of CRPF personnel.

An FIR was lodged against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks in October.

A magistrates court had directed the Mumbai police to carry out an inquiry against the Bollywood actor and her sister based on a complaint lodged by a casting director Munawwar Ali Sayyad, who had pressed the allegations referring to Ranaut’s tweets and other social media posts.

Ranaut and her sister were booked under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

Earlier, the Mumbai police had sent notices three times asking them to appear for recording their statements in the case.

The Bombay High Court in November had granted interim protection from arrest to Kangana and her sister, and directed them to appear before the police on January 8.

tags
top news
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
NIA asks J&K govt for details about PDP youth prez Waheed Parra’s properties in Srinagar
NIA asks J&K govt for details about PDP youth prez Waheed Parra’s properties in Srinagar
‘To protect Delhiites’: Delhi govt announces rules for UK returnees
‘To protect Delhiites’: Delhi govt announces rules for UK returnees
Farm laws: Centre, farmers’ unions leaders begin eighth round of talks
Farm laws: Centre, farmers’ unions leaders begin eighth round of talks
LIVE: Union ministers Tomar and Goyal arrive for talks with farmers
LIVE: Union ministers Tomar and Goyal arrive for talks with farmers
Sedition case: Kangana Ranaut, sister reach Bandra police station to record statement
Sedition case: Kangana Ranaut, sister reach Bandra police station to record statement
2020 one of warmest years on record, despite cooling La Nina effect: Study
2020 one of warmest years on record, despite cooling La Nina effect: Study
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In