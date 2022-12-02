Home / India News / Kannur-Doha IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai after 'technical issue'

Kannur-Doha IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai after 'technical issue'

Updated on Dec 02, 2022 09:32 PM IST

“IndiGo flight 6E-1715 flying from Kannur to Doha was diverted to Mumbai as a precaution. The operating crew noticed a technical issue and diverted the aircraft to Mumbai for necessary maintenance," said an IndiGo spokesperson.

The passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey, said an IndiGo spokesperson.(ANI file)
By Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A Doha (Qatar)-bound IndiGo flight (6E-1715) from Kannur was diverted to the Mumbai airport as a precaution after the operating crew noticed a “technical issue”, the airline said on Friday.

The passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey, said an IndiGo spokesperson.

“IndiGo flight 6E-1715 flying from Kannur to Doha was diverted to Mumbai as a precaution. The operating crew noticed a technical issue and diverted the aircraft to Mumbai for necessary maintenance. The passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey,” said the IndiGo spokesperson.

The development comes even as a SpiceJet flight from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) bound for Kozhikode with 197 passengers, including six crew, onboard had an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Friday evening following hydraulic failure, an airport spokesperson said.

An emergency was declared in the airport at 6:29pm after the SpiceJet-SG 036 flight, which was scheduled to land at Kozhikode airport, was diverted to Kochi, he said.

"Full emergency was declared at Kochi airport at 18:29 hours," the spokesperson said. "The flight landed safely at 19.19 hours on the runway after an emergency landing situation," he added.

    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

