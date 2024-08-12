 Kantharaju case accused shot at, arrested after he attacked cop | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
New Delhi
Kantharaju case accused shot at, arrested after he attacked cop

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Aug 12, 2024 06:50 AM IST

A 48-year-old man, who is allegedly involved in the murder case of criminal Kantharaju, was arrested on Sunday, a police officer said adding that he was shot in the leg when he attacked a personnel while trying to flee

A 48-year-old man, who is allegedly involved in the murder case of criminal Kantharaju, was arrested on Sunday, a police officer said adding that he was shot in the leg when he attacked a personnel while trying to flee.

The incident took place in Chikkamalagudu village, Mallavalli taluk, when the accused, identified as Muthuraj also known as "Dakka"
The incident took place in Chikkamalagudu village, Mallavalli taluk, when the accused, identified as Muthuraj also known as “Dakka” (File photo)

The officer said that the incident took place in Chikkamalagudu village, Mallavalli taluk, when the accused, identified as Muthuraj also known as “Dakka”, a resident of Maddur in Mandya district, attacked police constable Siddaraj with a knife while officers moved in to capture him.

Halaguru circle inspector B Sridhar said that Muthuraj is involved in several crimes, including his involvement in the murder of another rowdy-sheeter, Kantharaju, on July 31. “After the crime, Muthuraj went into hiding. Based on information, we raided a house in Chikkamalagudu at around 5.15 am on Sunday. When he attacked the police with a knife, I shot him in the leg and arrested him. He will be produced before the court soon. The other three accused in the murder case have already been arrested.”

Following the incident, Muthuraj was taken into custody and transported to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital for treatment. After his arrest, Muthuraj was booked under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The operation to arrest Muthuraj started after the arrest of two murder suspects who disclosed his involvement, Sridhar said. Muthuraj is implicated in at least 11 criminal cases, including three murders, three attempted murders, and two robberies.

News / India News / Kantharaju case accused shot at, arrested after he attacked cop
Monday, August 12, 2024
