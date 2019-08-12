Karnal man kills father-in-law over ‘marital dispute’

india

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 22:51 IST

A man killed his 45-year-old father-in-law allegedly over a marital dispute in Gharaunda town of Karnal district, police said on Monday.

As per the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Raj Kumar, a resident of Ashoka colony in Gharaunda.

The police said Raj Kumar’s wife Suman in her complaint stated that her daughter was married to accused Praveen Kumar of Pundri in Kaithal district in November last year.

She alleged that few months after the wedding, Praveen and his parents started harassing her daughter.

“They used to thrash her. We tried to intervene, but to no avail,” Suman told the police.

“On Sunday evening, when my husband was on his fields, Praveen, along with brother Sonu and two others, came and killed him by forcibly drowning him,” she added.

When contacted, Gharaunda police station in-charge Sachin Kumar said on the complaint of victim’s wife, they have registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) again Praveen, Sonu and two others.

He said they were also conducting raids to arrest the accused.

“Raj’s body was handed over to his family after conducting postmortem examination,” he added.

27-year-old found murdered

A 27-year-old man was found murdered in Choudhary colony of Karnal city late on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Bal Kishan, alias Rinku, a resident of Garhi Birbal village in Karnal’s Indri block.

The police said some locals had spotted the body and informed them.

Body bore multiple injuries

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that Rinku had gone to drop his brother at the Karnal railway station before his body, with multiple injuries, was found on a roadside.

Though he was rushed to a hospital, doctors there declared him brought dead.

Investigating officer Dharampal Singh said prima facie, it seemed that the man was attacked with an intention of robbery as his bike, mobile phone and wallet were missing. He said the police have registered an FIR under the section of murder against unidentified accused and investigation was going on to nab them.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 22:50 IST