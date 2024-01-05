Karnataka: Bandh in Nanjanagudu over objections to temple ritual

Bengaluru: Nanjanagudu in Mysuru district observed a peaceful bandh on Thursday, in response to a call made by Hindu devotees protesting against the attempt to desecrate idols during a procession. All business establishments and shopping complexes remained closed, while a few buses and private vehicles continued to ply, people aware of the development said Nanjanagudu in Mysuru district observed a peaceful bandh on Thursday, in response to a call made by Hindu devotees protesting against the attempt to desecrate idols during a procession. (HT Photo)

According to devotees, a group of Dalits opposed the Andhakasura slaying ritual at the Sri Srikantheshwara Swamy Temple in Nanjanagudu on December 26. They objected to the ritual, saying that it hurt their religious sentiments as they worship Andhakasura, a demon king.

During the celebration, the group allegedly threw water from a bottle at the idols, leading to resentment among devotees. This incident resulted in a clash between the two groups, which was averted by a mild lathi charge by the police. In protest against this incident, a bandh was organised.

Police said an FIR had been filed against six individuals accused of trampling the Mahisha Rangoli during the Andhakasura slaying ceremony. The FIR was registered under the Karnataka Anti-Superstition Act based on a complaint filed by Dalit leader Malesh at the Nanjangudu police station for trampling the Rangoli.

Another FIR was lodged against those who obstructed the Andhakasura killing ritual. The accusations included hindering the observance of tradition, throwing water on the Shrikantheshwara Utsavamurthy, and obstructing the religious sentiments of the devotees.

The FIR was filed under IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 295/A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), and 149 (unlawful assembly with common intent).

Nanjundeshwara temple executive officer B Jagadish said, “As a group of people objected to the ritual and threw water at idols during the procession, which hurt the sentiments of devotees, it prompted me to file a complaint.”

Nanjanagudu trhsildar Shiva Prasad said, “No permission had been granted for the Nanjangudu bandh, as there had been no formal request for such an event.”

MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan convened a peace meeting with temple devotees, traders, and organizational leaders in an attempt to prevent the bandh. Despite appeals made during the meeting, the devotees insisted on the arrest of the accused individuals, leading to the failure of the peace talks.