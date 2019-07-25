Karnataka BJP leaders meet Amit Shah, round 2 talks at 3pm

The Karnataka BJP leaders, in Delhi to discuss the possibility of forming a government after the Congress-JD(S) coalition lost the trust vote in the state, have had the first round of talks with senior leaders on Thursday morning and are expected to meet again at 3 pm.

“We met Amit Shah and JP Nadda regarding the political scenario in #Karnataka, formation of BJP government there and steps to be taken. They want to discuss again this afternoon at 3 PM, then they will take a final decision in the Parliamentary Board meeting,” Karnataka BJP leader Jagadish Shettar said, reports ANI.

Earlier, Karnataka BJP delegation comprising Jagadish Shettar, Basavraj Bommai, Arvind Limbavali and other leaders reached Delhi on Thursday.

“You know the situation of Karnataka. The new government has to come. The earlier government has lost the majority and they have given the resignation. We are meeting the BJP leaders to take the readers. We will take their advice on how to go further. Regarding that, our delegation is here,” BJP leader Arvind Limbavali said on his arrival, according to ANI.

The Central leadership appeared in no hurry to take a decision on the state that has been in the throes a political turmoil since 15 rebel MLAs quit the then ruling coalition on July 7 and after a series of twists and turns the Congress-JD(S) combine lost the trust vote.

A senior party leader said in New Delhi that the BJP would take a final call after assessing the situation. A second senior leader said in Bengaluru that the party may wait for speaker KR Ramesh Kumar’s final decision on the rebel lawmakers.

“We are at a position of advantage,” said the first leader quoted above, on condition of anonymity. “We will time our move according to our convenience.”

In Bengaluru, state BJP chief and former three-time chief minister BS Yeddyurappa made it clear that they were waiting for the central unit to greenlight any move to stake claim. “I’m awaiting instructions from Delhi. I can call legislature party meeting any time and go to Raj Bhavan,” the 76-year-old told reporters after meeting leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological fount of the BJP.

