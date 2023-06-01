K’taka cabinet meet on schemes’ implementation deferred

The Karnataka government has postponed the highly anticipated cabinet meeting scheduled to discuss the implementation of five poll promises commitments made by the Congress party, officials close to developments said on Wednesday. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holds a pre-Cabinet meeting, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI)

According to senior officials, the meeting has been deferred as the government has requested the finance department to provide additional options, and consensus among ministers on the execution of these projects is yet to be reached.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated his commitment to fulfilling all five Congress guarantees and announced that the state cabinet will make a final decision at the upcoming meeting on Friday.

“I assure the public on behalf of the government that we will fulfil all five guarantees,” stated Siddaramaiah.

On Wednesday, the chief minister held an extensive two-hour meeting with the council of ministers to explore strategies for implementing the five schemes, including 200 units of free electricity and free bus travel for women. Most ministers associated with these initiatives have conducted meetings with officials and submitted reports to the chief minister, one of the above-cited officials said.

“Siddaramaiah is expected to hold further discussions with the finance department before announcing the decision. He has already conducted two rounds of meetings with the department officials. The chief minister mentioned that comprehensive discussions regarding the proposals and financial implications put forth by the concerned departments, including the finance department, are pending,” the officials cited above said, adding that the chief minister has confirmed that these discussions will take place at the next cabinet meeting on Friday at 11 am.

Siddaramaiah assured that there should be no doubts about the government’s sincerity in implementing the guarantees. “Our government successfully fulfilled almost all its electoral promises from 2013 to 2018. This time too, we will ensure the fulfilment of our guarantees. We have delivered on our pledges in the past, and will continue to do so,” he declared.

When questioned about criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Siddaramaiah responded sharply, “Did they fulfil their promises in 2018? Did they waive farm loans of ₹1 lakh? Did the Narendra Modi government implement its promises? BJP leaders should address their track record before worrying about our guarantees. Our commitments are made to the people.”

Regarding any conditions for implementing the schemes, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar stated, “More than conditions, we need a system for all schemes. For example, bus services will be limited to the state, and we must determine the recipients. For the unemployment stipend scheme as well, we need more specific details.”

“I will not succumb to any pressure from the opposition or disclose any details until a final announcement is made. The finance department has provided us with four to five options, which we will discuss with the cabinet before announcing our decision. All ministers have been instructed not to disclose any information until the official announcement,” he added.

The BJP criticized the Congress party, accusing them of deceiving the public with their unfulfilled election promises. Senior BJP leader Govid Karjol stated, “In their quest for power, the Congress has betrayed the people by making five poll promises that remain unfulfilled. They pledged to implement all the schemes during the initial cabinet meeting and provide benefits worth ₹10,000 to each family. But they have failed to deliver, thus betraying the people.”

Karjol emphasized that no conditions should be imposed, stating, “Every female head of the family should receive ₹2,000. If there are four families in a joint household, all four should benefit. The unemployment support should not be limited to only this year’s graduates. According to our estimates, there are 50-60 lakh unemployed graduates and diploma holders. They claimed they would seek additional rice from the central government to distribute 10 kg to the people. Why are they relying on the centre? The people are looking to them. If they fail, the public will not let them escape scrutiny.”

Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday took out an order in which it deputed L K Atheeq as additional chief secretary of the finance department on special duty. The term of the current chief secretary of the finance department, I S N Prasad, ends on June 30.

In the notification taken out in this regard by James Tharakan, under-secretary to the government, said, “Atheeq L K, IAS, additional chief secretary to the government, rural development and panchayat raj department Bengaluru is placed in concurrent charge with immediate effect for the post of office on special duty, finance department in the temporarily created post vide government order.

“Atheeq L K, is transferred and posted until further orders, with effect from June 30 as additional secretary to the government, finance department falling vacant due to retirement of Prasad I S N on superannuation on June 30,” stated the order.