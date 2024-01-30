Karnataka caste survey report likely to be submitted in 2 days

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission (KSBCC), headed by Jayaprakash Hegde, is likely to submit the caste survey report in the next two days before the tenure of the panel ends on January 31, according to members of the commission aware of the development. People close to Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission chairman Jayaprakash Hegde disclose that an appointment with chief minister Siddaramaiah is all that awaits before the submission of the caste survey report. (@JPH_official/ X)

Commission chairman Hegde remains tight-lipped. “I will be able to comment on this on Tuesday evening,” he said, leaving the prospect of report submission veiled in suspense.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

People close to Jayaprakash Hegde disclose that an appointment with chief minister Siddaramaiah is all that awaits before the submission of the report.

“We have sought time from CM; once we get the appointment, we will submit the report. There is not an iota of doubt in it. We are just waiting for an appointment to submit it.” said a member of the commission on the condition of anonymity.

CM Siddaramaiah has said many times that his government will accept the socio-economic and educational survey report. He reiterated it on Sunday amid opposition from leaders of Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities, cutting across political affiliations.

Former law minister and senior BJP leader JC Madhuswamy voiced uncertainty about the report, expressing a wait-and-see approach. “I don’t know what is there in the report. We will ascertain its contents once it is submitted to the government. We will discuss this once the commission submits its report.”

Former education minister and senior BJP Leader Suresh Kumar said, “We don’t have any problem with caste survey. But it should be prepared scientifically. Congress leaders like DK Shivakumar and Shamanoor Shivashankarappa themselves raised questions about the scientific methodology behind the caste survey. The current chairperson of the commission Jayaprakasha Hegde earlier said they don’t have the report made by Kantharaju Commission. And signature on the report is missing. So when there is no clarity from the commission or from the government, how can anybody accept it?”

Siddaramaiah’s assurance at a convention in Chitradurga comes as a move to placate the sentiments of Lingayats and Vokkaligas, the dominant castes who have opposed the survey since its completion in 2018.

The chief minister, addressing the convention, acknowledges the resistance to the report, underlining a collective lack of comprehensive understanding. Despite this acknowledgment, Siddaramaiah stands resolute, declaring, “I am not acquainted with the findings of this report, and nobody has insights into its details. Despite this, objections arise, labeling it as unscientific. Hence, I assure you that I will accept the report, and in the presence of any anomalies, we will seek expert counsel and take appropriate measures to rectify them.”

Siddaramaiah extended the narrative, revealing Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to conducting a nationwide caste census if the Congress ascends to power. Siddaramaiah vowed to champion the cause of the backward classes, s, Dalits, and minorities.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar, once a signatory to the Vokkaliga Association’s memorandum advocating for the dismissal of the report, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to executing the caste survey report. Shivakumar links the initiative to Rahul Gandhi’s pursuit of justice for all societal segments. “The government remains steadfast in its dedication to achieve proportional representation through a comprehensive nationwide caste census,” Shivakumar has said.