Karnataka confirms fifth case of Coronavirus

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 20:34 IST

Karnataka confirmed its fifth case of coronavirus on Thursday when a 26-year-old man who had arrived from Greece on March 6 tested positive, said a health department bulletin.

“A 26-year-old male patient who came from Greece has tested positive for Covid -19 today. The patient is admitted and isolated at a hospital and is reported to be stable,” the government release said.

Government officials said that the co-passengers of the new suspect are also being tested and contact tracing was being carried out to comply with all mandated precautions.

The suspect is said to have landed in Mumbai on March 6th and travelled to Bangalore on March 8 where he attended office on March 9. He came in contact with four colleagues and his brother who stayed with him-- all of them have been put under observation.

An auto driver, who drove him, has also been put under observation along with three family members.

The state government said 906 people Karnataka are under home quarantine and 18 people are admitted at isolation facilities. Karnataka has also screened more than 1 lakh passengers travelling to the state.