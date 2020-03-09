Karnataka confirms first positive case of coronavirus

india

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 22:07 IST

Karnataka has detected the first positive case of coronavirus in the state after tests on a software engineer, who travelled from the United States to Bangalore via Dubai emerged positive, according to state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Speaking to the media the minister said, “The engineer who works with an IT company travelled from Austin, Texas to Bangalore via Dubai. He landed in Bangalore in the early hours of March 1. He then displayed no symptoms but subsequently when he did develop them, on March 4, he first went to the OPD of a private hospital.”

“On medical advice, he subsequently went to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases the next day. His wife and his colleague who interacted with him and his 13-year-old child apart from the driver have been quarantined at the RGICD. He is now stable and the others are under observation,” the minister said.

About 2,666 people are suspected to have come in primary and secondary contact with this techie between March 1 to 4 and the government said efforts are on to trace them including those who travelled with him on the Emirates flight.

Interestingly, the minister’s press conference and confirmation came only hours after the leak of an internal mail to a school headmistress which went viral where a parent had written saying that he had tested positive and his child would not attend school as the family had been quarantined. The school located in Whitefield area – the tech corridor of Bangalore -- also had sent a mail saying it would be shut till further notice.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that all schools till class 5 would be shut in Bangalore till further orders. Speaking to reporters he said, “There is no need to panic, but as a precautionary measure we have undertaken this step.”

Suresh Kumar also confirmed that the person who had tested positive was a resident of Whitefield and had written to the school seeking leave for his child.