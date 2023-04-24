‘They can talk…if there is evidence’: Shah on Rahul's ‘40% commission’ jibe at BJP

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of corruption against the incumbent Basavaraj Bommai government in Karnataka, saying the Congress can go to court if it has evidence.



“They can talk about it & should go to court if they have concrete evidence. Neither there's any probe nor there's any case. How will people believe in such baseless allegations?” Shah told ANI while addressing a roadshow in Hassan in poll-bound Karnataka.



On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi while campaigning in the state had alleged that the BJP government in Karnataka takes 40 per cent commission. “BJP govt is the most corrupt in India, they take 40% commission...the same money was used to steal MLAs of previous govt. Will the PM tell about source of money used to buy MLAs in Goa, MP, Karnataka, Northeast...”, he had said in Vijayapura. He had also claimed that the Congress will win 150 seats in the Karnataka elections. Union home minister Amit Shah.

“The Congress will form the government in Karnataka with 150 seats while 40 per cent commission government of the BJP will be reduced to 40 seats”, Gandhi had said.

The Congress has used ‘40 per cent commission’ jibe to target the ruling BJP in Karnataka. The controversy erupted in 2022 after the death of a Belagavi-based contracter Santosh Patil. The contractor had accused BJP leader KS Eshwarappa of demanding 40% commission for a government project. After Patil's claims, several contractors came forward to make similar allegations against government officials.

