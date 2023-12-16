Karnataka govt to form task force to prevent female foeticide

Bengaluru Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said in the assembly that the state government is taking measures to prevent female foeticides, including amending the legislations concerned, formulating a new policy and setting up a state-level task force. Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

Rao said that a CID probe has been initiated to investigate such incidents, emphasising the need for joint efforts by health and police departments. Rao outlined plans for sub-division-level monitoring committees and deployment of officers for improved coordination in handling female foeticide cases.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The health minister expressed concern over the declining gender ratio, indicating occurrence of female foeticides in the state. “If you look at civil registration data, last year it was 947 females for 1,000 men, this year it is 929. It has come down,” he said, replying to issues raised by some MLAs, including Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, expressing concern over the increasing cases of female foeticide in the state.

Highlighting the need for a joint operation by the health and police departments to prevent female foeticides, Rao said the proposed state-level task force would help in swiftly acting against any illegal activities. “In addition, there are plans for setting up sub-division level monitoring committees, besides deploying an ACP-level officer for proper coordination to deal exclusively with female foeticide cases.”

As part of the strategy, the government plans to reactivate the health department’s call centre and introduce amendments to legislation in consultation with relevant departments to enhance effectiveness in combating female foeticide.

He said amendments to the legislations concerned would be effected in consultation with the health, home and law departments to make them more effective.

“Nothing will come out of normal inspection or spot visits. Collecting intelligence by involving ASHA and anganwadi workers and local leaders is important,” the minister said, adding that the district health officers (DHOs) and family welfare officers have been told to conduct decoy operations once in three months in their jurisdictions to identify hospitals involved in female foeticides.

Meanwhile, in response to the recent revelation of a female foeticide racket in Thirumalashettyhalli, the Bengaluru Rural police have mobilised a special team to apprehend Dr Srinivasa, the owner of SPG Hospital and Diagnostic Center, identified as the primary suspect in the case. Bengaluru Rural superintendent of police Mallikarjuna Baladandi disclosed that seven hospital staff members have been arrested.

“We have taken some suspects into custody, all associated with the hospital, and are currently interrogating them regarding their involvement in the illegal abortion procedures. Our priority is to locate and apprehend Dr Srinivasa, who is currently evading authorities,” said Baladandi during a media briefing.

Surveillance footage captured Dr Srinivasa’s escape from the hospital moments before health officials conducted raids.

The police have recovered registers from the hospital and are questioning the patients who visited the hospital. The Bengaluru Rural SP said appropriate action would be taken against women who underwent illegal abortions at the hospital.

“We have recovered register books from the hospital and are verifying for what treatments they visited the hospital. Suitable action would be taken against the pregnant women if we find that they visited the hospital for an abortion,” Mallikarjuna Baladandi said.