Home / India News / HC rejects Shivakumar’s petition against prosecution sanction given in assets case

HC rejects Shivakumar’s petition against prosecution sanction given in assets case

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 21, 2023 02:03 AM IST

In 2019, the BS Yeddyurappa government had sanctioned an investigation against Shivakumar. In 2020, the CBI had also registered an FIR with the permission of the state government

Bengaluru

Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who had questioned the legality of the state government’s move, had filed an application seeking cancellation of the order for a CBI probe. (PTI)
Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who had questioned the legality of the state government’s move, had filed an application seeking cancellation of the order for a CBI probe. (PTI)

The Karnataka high court on Thursday dismissed state Congress president DK Shivakumar’s plea challenging the state government’s decision seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to prosecute him in a disproportionate assets case.

Shivakumar, who had questioned the legality of the state government’s move, had filed an application seeking cancellation of the order for a CBI probe.

Hearing the arguments of both sides, the single-judge bench led by Justice Natarajan dismissed the petition.

In 2017, the income tax (IT) department had conducted searches on several properties belonging to Shivakumar. The Enforcement Directorate had begun its investigation based on the IT probe.

In 2019, the BS Yeddyurappa government had sanctioned an investigation against Shivakumar. In 2020, the CBI had also registered an FIR with the permission of the state government.

Based on this case, the bench headed by Natarajan dismissed the petition filed by Shivakumar, challenging the permission to prosecute him.

Earlier, the CBI had assessed the property after the Karnataka Congress chief had made a statement that he is a farmer and that he got his income from agriculture.

Days before the state assembly elections, the high court order is seen as a setback for Shivakumar, who is busy campaigning. Shivakumar is contesting the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections from the Kanakapura Assembly constituency in Ramanagara district.

According to the affidavit filed by Shivakumar, his total assets and those of his family members has been pegged at a combined value of 1,414 crore. Shivakumar holds 12 bank accounts, some of which are jointly managed by his brother DK Suresh.

He also has a loan amounting to 225 crores, his affidavit states further. Shivakumar has only one car in his name, a Toyota priced at 830,000.

The immovable properties in the name of the Congress leader are worth 970 crore, whereas those in the name of his wife Usha are worth 113.38 crore.

Immovable properties in the name of his son Akash are worth 54.33 crore. The total assets in Shivakumar’s name are valued at 1,214.93 crore and those in the name of his wife and son are worth 133 crore and 66 crore, respectively.

Shivakumar declared his annual income at 14.24 crore whereas his wife’s annual income is 1.9 crore.

In his affidavit for the 2013 assembly polls, the assets held by the Congress leader’s family were valued at 251 crore, while in the 2018 affidavit, the combined value of the property held by his kin was pegged at 840 crore.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes is scheduled on May 13.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
probe dk shivakumar central bureau of investigation bengaluru affidavit karnataka plea congress investigation state government cbi enforcement directorate high court statement agriculture application property wife farmer loan order toyota campaigning setback + 22 more
probe dk shivakumar central bureau of investigation bengaluru affidavit karnataka plea congress investigation state government cbi enforcement directorate high court statement agriculture application property wife farmer loan order toyota campaigning setback + 21 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out