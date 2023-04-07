AAP national party status: Karnataka HC directs CEC to pass order before April 13

The Karnataka high court on Thursday directed the Election Commission to consider the representation made by the Aam Aadmi Party for recognition as a national party as per law, and take a decision by April 13. The Karnataka high court, which heard the AAP’s petition, observed that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to independently assess the representation and take a decision. (HT Archives)

Justice M Nagaprasanna, who heard the AAP’s petition, observed that it was the responsibility of the Commission to independently assess the representation and take a decision.

Based on the directive of the court, the Chief Election Commissioner’s representative has confirmed the decision will be done on April 11.

The directive comes after the AAP filed a petition in the high court pertaining to the “delay” in the party being granted the status of a national party.

The petition, filed by AAP Karnataka convenor Prithvi Reddy, stated that despite fulfilling all the conditions of becoming a national party, the ECI has not recognised AAP as a national party.

“The Election Commission had taken more than about three months to resolve the issue. Yet, the Election Commission has chosen not to take a decision earlier. Under the circumstances, the petitioner is constrained to seek relief from this Hon’ble Court,” the petition stated.

The petition further said, “The petitioner aggrieved by the non-consideration of the representation by the respondent for considering the petitioner party as a nationalized party as per the representation given by the petitioner for the Karnataka assembly election, hence this present writ petition.”

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had performed exceptionally well in the Gujarat assembly elections, deserved the recognition of a national party. However, Election commission of India has not given the due recognition yet. Aam Aadmi Party state secretary Darshan Jain had filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court challenging the denial of recognition so far,” Jagadeesh V Sadam, state media convenor of AAP, said on Thursday.

“To be recognized as a national party, it must be a state party in four states, and got at least 6% of the votes in four states. Aam Aadmi Party is a state party in the states of Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Gujarat,” Sadam said.

“A writ petition was filed in the Karnataka high court challenging the delay in getting national status to the Aam Aadmi Party despite fulfilling all the conditions of becoming a national party. Allowing the Aam Aadmi Party’s plea, the Karnataka high court directed Election Commission to grant the national party status to the Aam Aadmi Party by April 13,” he added.

The AAP also said in the petition that it is contesting the Karnataka assembly elections on all 224 seats, and getting recognition as a national party will be helpful for the party.

The state will vote on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

