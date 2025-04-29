Karnataka: Mangaluru man killed in mob lynching over ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan, 10 held

A man died after being lynched by a mob allegedly over chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” during a local cricket match in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Sunday, following which over 10 individuals were arrested. A man lost his life after being allegedly lynched by a mob for shouting “Pakistan Zindabad” during a local cricket match in Mangaluru, Karnataka. (File)(ANI Photo )

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara confirmed the incident, stating that the victim did not die immediately but succumbed to his injuries later. He added that a detailed report is awaited and that arrests have been made.

“An incident of mob lynching has been reported involving an unidentified individual. I was informed that there are reports he was shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during a local cricket match, which led some people to beat him. He didn’t die on the spot but passed away later. I’m yet to receive the full report. Around 10 to 12 people have been arrested and further investigation is underway,” the state minister told news agency PTI.

What happened?

According to a report by India Today, the incident took place around 3 pm on Sunday during a cricket tournament that featured ten teams and over 100 players.

Witnesses said the violence began with a scuffle between the victim and a man named Sachin, which quickly escalated into a group assault. While some bystanders tried to intervene, a section of the crowd continued to beat the man with sticks and kicks.

Police were informed around 5.30 pm after the victim’s body was discovered near a temple.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal told the news portal that there were no major visible injuries at first, leading officers to suspect a natural death. The case was then handed over to the Mangaluru Rural Police Station.

However, new information emerged later in the evening, indicating that the man had been physically attacked during the match.

A post-mortem conducted at Wenlock District Hospital confirmed that he died from internal bleeding and shock caused by repeated blows to his back. Investigators also recorded injuries on his limbs, back, buttocks, and genitals, reportedly inflicted with wooden logs.

The India Today report further added that the case was registered following a complaint by 33-year-old local resident Deepak Kumar. Nineteen people have been named in the First Information Report (FIR), and more suspects are likely to be identified through analysis of CCTV footage and mobile data.

Police are actively collecting evidence and anticipate additional arrests. The commissioner told India Today that “All those involved will face the harshest legal consequences. "