Karnataka, Manipur and Chandigarh tops India Innovation Index 2021. Here's list

Karnataka, Manipur and Chandigarh topped the third edition of NITI Aayog’s India Innovation Index, which ranks the states and the union territories on their innovation performance. NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery released the India Innovation Index 2021 in presence of apex pubic policy think tank member Dr VK Saraswat, CEO Parameswaran Iyer and senior adviser Neeraj Sinha.

Karnataka topped in the ‘Major States’ category and Manipur emerged as a winner in the ‘North East and Hill States’ category. Chandigarh was the top performer in the ‘Union Territories and City States’ category. According to the report, Karnataka’s high score can be attributed to its peak performance in attracting FDI and a large number of venture capital deals. While Chandigarh topped the knowledge worker pillar, Delhi topped the business environment and investment pillars.

‘Innovation is the key to sustainable and inclusive growth. It can help us solve the biggest challenges of our times: bringing millions out of poverty, generating livelihood opportunities, and paving the way for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ said Saraswat.

While Karnataka has topped again in the ‘Major States’ category, Manipur is leading the ‘North East and Hill States’ category and Chandigarh is the top performer in the ‘Union Territories and City States’ category.

‘I would like to reaffirm NITI Aayog’s continued commitment to monitoring the state of innovation in India through the India Innovation Index. We strive to improve the innovation ecosystem across the nation in partnership with the states and other stakeholders,’ said Iyer.

India Innovation Index 2021: Overall Rankings

NE and Hill States

Rank States III 2021 1 Manipur 19.37 2 Uttarakhand 17.67 3 Meghalaya 16.00 4 Arunachal Pradesh 15.46 5 Himachal Pradesh 14.62 6 Sikkim 13.85 7 Mizoram 13.41 8 Tripura 11.43 9 Assam 11. 29 10 Nagaland 11.00

UT and City States

Rank UT and City States III 2021 1 Chandigarh 27.88 2 Delhi 27.00 3 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 17.29 4 Puducherry 15.88 5 Goa 14.93 6 Jammu and Kashmir 12.83 7 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 12.09 8 Lakshadweep 7.86 9 Ladakh 5.91

Major states

Rank States III 2021 1 Karnataka 18.01 2 Telangana 17.66 3 Haryana 16.35 4 Maharashtra 16.06 5 Tamil Nadu 15.69 6 Punjab 15.35 7 Uttar Pradesh 14.22 8 Kerala 13.67 9 Andhra Pradesh 13.32 10 Jharkhand 13.10 11 West Bengal 12.98 12 Rajasthan 12.88 13 Madhya Pradesh 12.74 14 Gujarat 12,41 15 Bihar 11.58 16 Odisha 11.42 17 Chhattisgarh 10.97

Prepared by NITI Aayog and the Institute for Competitiveness, the India Innovation Index is a “comprehensive tool for the evaluation and development of the country’s innovation ecosystem.” In the third edition, the number of indicators has increased from 36 (in the India Innovation Index 2020) to 66.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON