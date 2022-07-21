Karnataka, Manipur and Chandigarh tops India Innovation Index 2021. Here's list
Karnataka, Manipur and Chandigarh topped the third edition of NITI Aayog’s India Innovation Index, which ranks the states and the union territories on their innovation performance. NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery released the India Innovation Index 2021 in presence of apex pubic policy think tank member Dr VK Saraswat, CEO Parameswaran Iyer and senior adviser Neeraj Sinha.
Karnataka topped in the ‘Major States’ category and Manipur emerged as a winner in the ‘North East and Hill States’ category. Chandigarh was the top performer in the ‘Union Territories and City States’ category. According to the report, Karnataka’s high score can be attributed to its peak performance in attracting FDI and a large number of venture capital deals. While Chandigarh topped the knowledge worker pillar, Delhi topped the business environment and investment pillars.
‘Innovation is the key to sustainable and inclusive growth. It can help us solve the biggest challenges of our times: bringing millions out of poverty, generating livelihood opportunities, and paving the way for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ said Saraswat.
‘I would like to reaffirm NITI Aayog’s continued commitment to monitoring the state of innovation in India through the India Innovation Index. We strive to improve the innovation ecosystem across the nation in partnership with the states and other stakeholders,’ said Iyer.
India Innovation Index 2021: Overall Rankings
NE and Hill States
|Rank
|States
|III 2021
|1
|Manipur
|19.37
|2
|Uttarakhand
|17.67
|3
|Meghalaya
|16.00
|4
|Arunachal Pradesh
|15.46
|5
|Himachal Pradesh
|14.62
|6
|Sikkim
|13.85
|7
|Mizoram
|13.41
|8
|Tripura
|11.43
|9
|Assam
|11. 29
|10
|Nagaland
|11.00
UT and City States
|Rank
|UT and City States
|III 2021
|1
|Chandigarh
|27.88
|2
|Delhi
|27.00
|3
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|17.29
|4
|Puducherry
|15.88
|5
|Goa
|14.93
|6
|Jammu and Kashmir
|12.83
|7
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|12.09
|8
|Lakshadweep
|7.86
|9
|Ladakh
|5.91
Major states
|Rank
|States
|III 2021
|1
|Karnataka
|18.01
|2
|Telangana
|17.66
|3
|Haryana
|16.35
|4
|Maharashtra
|16.06
|5
|Tamil Nadu
|15.69
|6
|Punjab
|15.35
|7
|Uttar Pradesh
|14.22
|8
|Kerala
|13.67
|9
|Andhra Pradesh
|13.32
|10
|Jharkhand
|13.10
|11
|West Bengal
|12.98
|12
|Rajasthan
|12.88
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|12.74
|14
|Gujarat
|12,41
|15
|Bihar
|11.58
|16
|Odisha
|11.42
|17
|Chhattisgarh
|10.97
Prepared by NITI Aayog and the Institute for Competitiveness, the India Innovation Index is a “comprehensive tool for the evaluation and development of the country’s innovation ecosystem.” In the third edition, the number of indicators has increased from 36 (in the India Innovation Index 2020) to 66.
