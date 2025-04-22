Menu Explore
Karnataka police investigates murder of former DGP Om Prakash, wife arrested

PTI |
Apr 22, 2025 04:39 PM IST

The investigation follows an argument that escalated during lunch, with their daughter present.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said the Central Crime Branch (CCB) is probing the motive and other details behind the murder of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) is looking into the reason and other information surrounding the murder of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Tuesday.(PTI/representative )
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) is looking into the reason and other information surrounding the murder of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Tuesday.(PTI/representative )

Speaking to reporters here, he said, police have already arrested his wife Pallavi in connection with the murder, and she has accepted committing the crime.

"Investigation is going on and it has been handed over to CCB, because he (Om Prakash) was a senior officer," Parameshwara said in response to a question.

When asked if there was any information from the mobile phone, he said, "I don't know".

"All those things will be checked during the investigation," he said.

The body of the former Karnataka police chief, a 1981 batch IPS officer hailing from Bihar, was found in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storey house in the posh HSR Layout in the city on Sunday.

According to police sources, preliminary investigations suggested that Om Prakash got into an argument with his wife during lunch at their home, and the argument escalated, leading to the murder.

His daughter, Kriti, was also in the house when the incident took place, they said.

The HSR Layout police registered a case based on the complaint of Om Prakash's son, Karthikesh, who expressed suspicion about his mother and sister, claiming both were suffering from "depression".

Police are still probing the role of Kriti, if any, in connection with the murder, and have not arrested her yet.

