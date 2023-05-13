Karnataka election 2023 results: Updates for Kadur, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur, Hassan, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud
Karnataka election 2023 results: Latest vote counting updates for Kadur, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur, Hassan, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud, Sakleshpur seats.
Karnataka Election 2023 results LIVE: Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Hassan area constitutes - Kadur, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur, Hassan, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud, and Sakleshpur seats.
Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Hassan area in 15th Legislative Assembly in 2018
|Constituency
|Sitting MLA
|Party
|Votes
|Kadur
|K S Prakash
|BJP
|62232
|Shravanabelagola
|C N Balakrishna
|JD(S)
|105516
|Arsikere
|K M Shivalinge Gowda
|JD(S)
|93986
|Belur
|Lingesha K.S.
|JD(S)
|64268
|Hassan
|Preetham J. Gowda
|BJP
|63348
|Holenarasipur
|H D Revanna
|JD(S)
|108541
|Arkalgud
|A T Ramaswamy
|JD(S)
|85064
|Sakleshpur
|H K Kumaraswamy
|JD(S)
|62262
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.
Leading candidates in constituencies of Hassan area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023
|Seats
|Candidates
|Total Votes
|Kadur
|NABELLI PRAKASH (BJP)
|55188
|Shravanabelagola
|C.N. BALAKRISHNA (JDS)
|85668
|Arsikere
|K.M. SHIVALINGE GOWDA (INC)
|98375
|Belur
|H.K. SURESH (BJP)
|63571
|Hassan
|SWAROOP PRAKASH (JDS)
|85176
|Holenarasipur
|H.D. REVANNA (JDS)
|83268
|Arkalgud
|A. MANJU (JDS)
|72089
|Sakleshpur
|CEMENT MANJU (BJP)
|58604
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 13, 2023 11:06 AM IST
Hassan area results LIVE: JDS gets away with 4 seats, Congress 1
JDS wins Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Holenarasipur and Arkalgud seats.
-
May 13, 2023 08:09 AM IST
Hassan area results LIVE: Counting begins
Counting begins for all Hassan area constituencies Kadur, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur, Hassan, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud, and Sakleshpur seats.
-
May 13, 2023 06:01 AM IST
Karnataka election results 2023: Hassan area constituencies counting to commence at 8:00 am on 13 May
Hassan area constituencies Kadur, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur, Hassan, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud, and Sakleshpur seats vote counting to commence on Saturday, 13 May, 2023.
