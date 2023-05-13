Karnataka election 2023 results: Updates for Kadur, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur, Hassan, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud

Karnataka Election 2023 results LIVE: Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Hassan area constitutes - Kadur, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur, Hassan, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud, and Sakleshpur seats.

Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Hassan area in 15th Legislative Assembly in 2018

Constituency Sitting MLA Party Votes Kadur K S Prakash BJP 62232 Shravanabelagola C N Balakrishna JD(S) 105516 Arsikere K M Shivalinge Gowda JD(S) 93986 Belur Lingesha K.S. JD(S) 64268 Hassan Preetham J. Gowda BJP 63348 Holenarasipur H D Revanna JD(S) 108541 Arkalgud A T Ramaswamy JD(S) 85064 Sakleshpur H K Kumaraswamy JD(S) 62262

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

Leading candidates in constituencies of Hassan area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023

Seats Candidates Total Votes Kadur NABELLI PRAKASH (BJP) 55188 Shravanabelagola C.N. BALAKRISHNA (JDS) 85668 Arsikere K.M. SHIVALINGE GOWDA (INC) 98375 Belur H.K. SURESH (BJP) 63571 Hassan SWAROOP PRAKASH (JDS) 85176 Holenarasipur H.D. REVANNA (JDS) 83268 Arkalgud A. MANJU (JDS) 72089 Sakleshpur CEMENT MANJU (BJP) 58604