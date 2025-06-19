Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi
Karnataka promises security for theatres if Kamal Haasan's Thug Life releases

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2025 01:58 PM IST

The Supreme Court said if any threat is issued against screening of the film, the state government will take action against divisive elements.

The Karnataka government has told the Supreme Court that it would provide security to theatres if actor Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' is released in the state. 

A view of the Supreme Court building in New Delhi. (HT photo)
A view of the Supreme Court building in New Delhi. (HT photo)

The apex court, meanwhile, said if any threat is issued against screening of the film, the state government will take action against divisive elements.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan recorded the Karnataka government's assurance that it would provide adequate security to the theaters.

On Tuesday, the court had came down heavily on the Karnataka government after 'Thug Life' was not screened in theatres in the state. The court had take a strong objection and said mob and vigilantes cannot be allowed to take over streets.

Also Read: Guns can't be put to people's head: SC reverses ban on Kamal Hassan's Thug Life | Top Quotes

The court’s reprimand came amid protests by Kannada activists opposing the film’s screening, following Kamal Haasan's controversial remarks on the Kannada language.

The remark sparked a backlash in Karnataka, prompting the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to announce that the film would not be screened in the state unless Haasan apologised.

The activists, meanwhile, staged protests, lodged police complaint and warned film theatres not to screen the movie.

The matter went to the Supreme Court after one M Mahesh Reddy filed a plea before the court challenging the non release of the movie in Karnataka.

The apex court closed the plea after the state government's assurance, observing no guidelines or directions were required to be given.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Karnataka promises security for theatres if Kamal Haasan's Thug Life releases
