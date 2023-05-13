Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE- Gokak, Belgaum Uttar, Belgaum Dakshin, Belgaum Rural, Bailahongal, Saundatti

Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Belgaum area constitutes - Gokak, Belgaum Uttar, Belgaum Dakshin, Belgaum Rural, Bailahongal, Saundatti Yellamma and Ramdurg seats.

Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Belgaum area in 15th Legislative Assembly in 2018.

Constituency Sitting MLA Party Votes Gokak Jarkiholi R Laxmanrao INC 90,249 Belgaum Uttar Anil S Benake BJP 79,060 Belgaum Dakshin Abhay Patil BJP 84,498 Belgaum Rural Lakshmi R Hebbalkar INC 1,02,040 Bailahongal Koujalagi M Shivanand INC 47,040 Saundatti Yellamma AVC Mamani BJP 62,480 Ramdurg Mahadevappa S Yadawad BJP 68,349

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

Leading candidates in constituencies of Belgaum area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023

Constituency Candidate Party Leading/ Vote margin Gokak J R Laxmanrao BJP 12707 Belgaum Uttar Ravi B Patil BJP 3408 Belgaum Dakshin Abhay Patil BJP 11762 Belgaum Rural Laxmi R. Hebbalkar INC 37585 Bailahongal K M. Shivanand INC 3437 Saundatti Yellamma V V Vaidya INC 14695 Ramdurg A M Pattan INC 10764