Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE- Gokak, Belgaum Uttar, Belgaum Dakshin, Belgaum Rural, Bailahongal, Saundatti
Catch the latest vote counting trends for 2023 elections in Gokak, Belgaum Uttar, Belgaum Dakshin, Belgaum Rural, Bailahongal, Saundatti Yellamma, Ramdurg seats
Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Belgaum area constitutes - Gokak, Belgaum Uttar, Belgaum Dakshin, Belgaum Rural, Bailahongal, Saundatti Yellamma and Ramdurg seats.
Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Belgaum area in 15th Legislative Assembly in 2018.
|Constituency
|Sitting MLA
|Party
|Votes
|Gokak
|Jarkiholi R Laxmanrao
|INC
|90,249
|Belgaum Uttar
|Anil S Benake
|BJP
|79,060
|Belgaum Dakshin
|Abhay Patil
|BJP
|84,498
|Belgaum Rural
|Lakshmi R Hebbalkar
|INC
|1,02,040
|Bailahongal
|Koujalagi M Shivanand
|INC
|47,040
|Saundatti Yellamma
|AVC Mamani
|BJP
|62,480
|Ramdurg
|Mahadevappa S Yadawad
|BJP
|68,349
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.
Leading candidates in constituencies of Belgaum area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Leading/ Vote margin
|Gokak
|J R Laxmanrao
|BJP
|12707
|Belgaum Uttar
|Ravi B Patil
|BJP
|3408
|Belgaum Dakshin
|Abhay Patil
|BJP
|11762
|Belgaum Rural
|Laxmi R. Hebbalkar
|INC
|37585
|Bailahongal
|K M. Shivanand
|INC
|3437
|Saundatti Yellamma
|V V Vaidya
|INC
|14695
|Ramdurg
|A M Pattan
|INC
|10764
-
May 13, 2023 11:45 AM IST
Both BJP and Congress are leading in 3 seats each in 6 seats of Belgaum area
BJP is leading in Gokak, Belgaum Uttar and Belgaum Dakshin seats of Belgaum area, while Congress is leading in Belgaum Rural, Bailahongal and Ramdurg suggesting a 50-50 share as of now.
-
May 13, 2023 09:56 AM IST
K M. Shivanand of Congress leading in Bailahongal by 1563 votes
-
May 13, 2023 09:30 AM IST
BJP's Kadadi Mahantesh Kallappa is leading in Gokak
-
May 13, 2023 09:27 AM IST
Incumbent Laxmi R Hebbalkar leading in Belgaum Rural with 1260 votes
-
May 13, 2023 09:26 AM IST
BJP's Ravi B Patil leading in Belgaum Uttar
-
May 13, 2023 09:04 AM IST
Incumbent Abhay Patil of BJP leading in Belgaum Dakshin
BJP's Abhay Patil is leading in Belgaum Dakshin by 1877 votes. Independent candidate Ramakant Konduskar trailing.
-
May 13, 2023 08:16 AM IST
Belgaum area results LIVE: Counting begins
Counting begins for all Belgaum area constituencies
-
May 13, 2023 01:32 AM IST
Karnataka election results 2023: Belgaum area constituencies counting to commence at 8:00 am on 13 May
Belgaum area constituencies Gokak, Belgaum Uttar, Belgaum Dakshin, Belgaum Rural, Bailahongal, Saundatti Yellamma and Ramdurg seats vote counting to commence on Saturday, 13 May, 2023.
Catch latest updates for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.