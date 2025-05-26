Karnataka Speaker revokes suspension of 18 BJP MLAs, says they showed remorse

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Sunday announced that the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs has been revoked, over two months after they were barred from the House for alleged misconduct. Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil and others, during a meeting over the 18 suspended BJP MLAs, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

The announcement came after a meeting between speaker Khader, chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, leader of the opposition R Ashoka, and law minister HK Patil.

The 18 BJP legislators were suspended on March 21 for six months after they were accused of behaving in a disorderly manner in the Assembly. The Speaker had described their actions as showing “indiscipline” and “disrespect” to the chair. Marshals had to remove them from the House after they refused to leave voluntarily.

“Though I proposed the suspension, the House gave its approval through a resolution,” PTI quoted Khader as saying. “Today, I held discussions with the leader of the house and chief minister, the deputy chief minister, the law minister, and the leader of the opposition. It was collectively decided to lift the suspension and remove the conditions, allowing the legislators to resume their duties,” he added.

Khader added that the suspension was lifted without any conditions. “The suspension has been revoked happily. There are no conditions. Those legislators are our friends and not enemies, the incident had happened in a fit of the moment,” he said. “To ensure that such incidents don't repeat, I too had to take strict action.”

LoP submitted letter of apology

Khader said the lawmakers have since expressed regret and insisted they did not mean to insult the Speaker’s chair. He noted that R Ashoka contacted him multiple times and submitted a letter of apology.

“He had requested to reconsider the decision aimed at allowing the legislators to perform their duties. He had also spoken to the chief minister and the law minister in this regard,” Khader said.

The Speaker said the MLAs have shown remorse for their actions. He also noted that they understood the consequences of their suspension, including missing out on committee meetings and official tours.

He also mentioned that governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje, and other senior leaders had reached out to him with similar appeals.

On whether the Governor’s intervention or the BJP’s plans to raise the issue in the next session influenced the decision, Khader said, “I’d rather not comment on that. The Speaker’s decision cannot be directly influenced by anyone. While suggestions and requests are always welcome, I have considered them in a positive manner,” reported PTI.

“I’m confident that they will not repeat such behaviour. With that faith in them, I have revoked the suspension,” Khader said.

Why were 18 BJP MLAs suspended?

The suspension stemmed from events on the last day of the budget session. BJP MLAs were protesting a 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts and demanding a judicial probe into an alleged “honey-trap” attempt involving cooperation minister K N Rajanna.

During the protest, some MLAs climbed the podium, surrounded the Speaker’s chair, and threw papers, prompting their removal by marshals.

The suspended legislators included BJP chief whip Doddanagouda Patil, former deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan, and 16 others.

BJP leader R Ashoka later thanked the Speaker in a post on social media platform X, saying, “On this occasion, I congratulate all the 18 MLAs and party leaders who have cooperated with patience, restraint and discipline in this struggle for the last two months to restore the rights of the MLAs.”