What is the Karnataka ‘honeytrap’ case which sparked political turmoil? Explained

Politics is heating up in Karnataka over the alleged 'honeytrap' attempts on ministers and legislators cutting across party lines. The issue, which was first raised in the state assembly by cooperation minister KN Rajanna, has now reached the Supreme Court in the form of a public interest litigation (PIL). Karnataka cooperation minister KN Rajanna alleged that 'honey trap' bid had been made on him and at least 48 other politicians. (X/@KNRajanna_Off)

Earlier, Karnataka deputy chief minister and state Congress unit head DK Shivakumar had distanced himself from the issue that has snowballed into a major controversy. While DK Shivakumar said that he spoke to Rajanna and asked him to lodge a complaint, he added, “I can't explain what he told me.”

Shivakumar said he would not respond to the honeytrap issue. "Don't ask me about that. I will not reply to anything concerning that issue."

What is the 'honeytrap' case?

Last week, Karnataka cooperation minister KN Rajanna had sent the state assembly into a spiral when he alleged that a honeytrap attempt was made on him and that at least 48 leaders across parties had fallen victim to such schemes.

Rajanna had earlier told reporters that he wanted strict action against those involved in supporting such acts of "honey trapping".

Describing the honeytrap attempt made on him, the cooperation minister said the individuals who allegedly tried to do so were strangers, adding that it needed to be probed whether they were acting independently or someone was behind them.

He explained that among the people who visited him twice in the alleged honeytrap attempts, the man on both occasions was the same. But, the woman accompanying him was different every time, a news agency PTI report said.

"The woman who came the second time claimed to be a High Court lawyer. However, she was not wearing a lawyer's coat but was clad in jeans and a blue top. They approached me, stating that they had something important and confidential to discuss. I can recognize them if I see their photos," Rajanna said.

High-level probe ordered

As the honey trap issue being raised in the Karnataka assembly caused a massive stir, state home minister G Parameshwara was prompted to announce a high-level probe into the matter, while the opposition demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting high court judge.

Earlier in the assembly, Parameshwara had said, "If we have to uphold the dignity of the House, this issue must be concluded appropriately. If Rajanna submits a written request, based on that, I will order a high-level investigation. The truth must come out."

The BJP leaders in the assembly also demanded a judicial probe as soon as Rajanna raised the matter. To this chief minister Siddaramaiah responded and said that Parameshwara had responded to the matter and had set up an enquiry.

He also clarified that there was no question of anyone being protected in the honey trapping case. "It is the government's responsibility to protect anyone in the case. According to the law, the guilt should be punished. The Home minister replied that if Rajanna complained, a high-level probe would be investigated. Rajanna did not name anyone, action could be taken if he had named someone. There is not question of protecting anyone in the case," the CM stated.

Rajanna submits representation

Cooperation minister KN Rajanna on Tuesday submitted a representation to home minister G Parameshwara over the alleged honey trapping and sought necessary action regarding the incident.

Following this, Parameshwara told reporters that a decision on the course of action and nature of probe will be taken only after consulting legal experts and CM Siddaramaiah.

The home minister said that what has been submitted to him cannot be received as a complaint because then it should be given at the police station. However, Rajanna's submission can be considered as a representation or a plea and on the basis of this what course of action to take next will be decided.

Parameshwara also clarified as to why the police did not file a suo moto case in this regard and noted that since the issue was raised in the Assembly, directions for action should have come from the Speaker. Since no such thing happened, they had to wait for Rajanna's complaint.

The home minister also refrained from answering a question on the delay over taking action as some leaders of the ruling Congress party were allegedly behind the 'honey trapping'.

PIL in Supreme Court

Breaking the limits of Karnataka, the matter of 'honeytrap' has reached the Supreme Court in the form of a public interest litigation (PIL).

Cooperation minister Rajanna, who had raised the issue in the state assembly, said that the PIL in the apex court seeks a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, claiming that he had referred to 'honey trapping of judges, but the fact is that he has not spoken about judges.

Rajanna said that he would also visit Delhi after March 30. He noted that the matter had already reached the Congress high command. "They have not asked me anything personally, so I haven't spoken to them. However, they have gathered information on their own and have spoken to the Chief Minister about it," he was cited as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, home minister G Parameshwara said that the state does not what the courts will decide. However, it will not for the apex court's decision, he said, adding that the state will proceed independently for now.

Karnataka BJP leaders react

BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil had said last week that he urged home minister G Parameshwara to hand over the honeytrap case to CBI to ensure a "fair and impartial" probe.

Even as Rajanna had raised the matter in the Karnataka Assembly, BJP legislators had raised loud slogans, saying "down, down", as some members held out CDs in their hands and claiming that they had proof of the alleged honeytrap.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, R Ashoka, had said that the issue was not of one party, "it's the biggest conspiracy against legislators who are working for the people and some are doing this (honeytrap) with clear hidden agenda.

(with ANI, PTI inputs)