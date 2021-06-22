Karnataka to resume bus services to Andhra, Telangana from today: Check details

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will restart the bus operation to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from Tuesday, following the relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown rules. According to KSRTC, the inter-state services are scheduled to start from 6am.

In the fresh Covid-19 guidelines announced on Saturday, the Karnataka government had said buses are permitted to operate with 50% seating capacity, strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour, and no travel by standing would be allowed.

"Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will restart bus ops to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as per guidelines of respective States from 22nd June based on traffic density and need with 50% seating capacity," the KSRTC had said in a statement after the state government's guidelines were issued.

The passengers can book tickets online at KSRTC website or through its franchisee/reservation counters. The KSRTC also mentioned a helpline number for queries - 080-26252625.

It also asked all passengers to wear mask and follow Covid-19 safety protocols while travelling in the corporation buses.

The KSRTC had said on Sunday that it will initially start the services with 3,000 buses from Monday.

“The Government of Karnataka has issued orders relaxing the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state, except in Mysuru District and has permitted bus operations with 50% seating capacity,” the KSRTC said in a statement.