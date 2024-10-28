Karnataka woman kills husband, burns his body to inherit 8 crore

A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband and burning his body in Karnataka. The police probe recently revealed that the accused, who was the man's second wife, reportedly committed the crime to take over ₹8 crore worth of assets. The investigation into the horrific crime started on October 8 after an unidentified body was discovered. (HT File)

According to The Indian Express report, the deceased was identified as Ramesh, 54. He was a businessman from Telangana.

The woman allegedly lured her husband to Uppal where he was strangled to death. Later, Niharika and her accomplices allegedly transported the body to Kodagua, left it in a coffee plantation and burned down the corpse.

Police begin probe

The investigation into the horrific crime started on October 8 after an unidentified body was discovered in a coffee estate in Kodagu. The police arrested Niharika, the second wife of Ramesh; her associates Dr Nikhil, a veterinarian, and Ankur Rana, a resident of Bengaluru.

After the body was discovered, the department formed four special teams of 16 officers who further investigated the case.

As part of the probe, the officials reviewed CCTV footage from hundreds of cameras, tracking vehicles that had moved through the area around the time of the crime.

Finally, a red Benz registered in the name of Ramesh, who had recently gone missing was found and the police collaborated with its Telangana counterparts to gather information on Ramesh.

Upon further investigation, suspicion focused on Niharika, her associate Dr Nikhil, a veterinarian, and a friend, Ankur Rana. Niharika later confessed to the crime during police interrogation.

Why did Niharika kill her husband?

Niharika, 29, hails from Mongeer Nagar in Telangana. At 16, she lost her mother leading to her mother's remarriage. Niharika later married young and became a mother, but her marriage ended in divorce due to ongoing issues.

Niharika excelled academically and got a degree in engineering, The Indian Express reported quoting police officials.

Unfortunately, her life took a downturn while in Haryana, where she became entangled in a financial scam, resulting in her arrest. After serving her time, she returned to Bangalore and wed Ramesh in 2018.

Ramesh supported her extravagant lifestyle, but tensions escalated when he denied her request for ₹8 crore, highlighting the ongoing struggles in their relationship.

Driven by resentment, Niharika along with her associates, planned to murder Ramesh, the police said.