Tue, Sept 30, 2025
Security beefed up in Vijay's residential locality, restrictions on outsiders' entry

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 30, 2025 10:21 am IST

The police have restricted the entry of outsiders onto the street citing security concerns.

Days after the stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, security has been stepped up in south Chennai's Neelankarai locality, where TVK chief Vijay's residence is located.

The restrictions also extend to the regular walkers on Casino Drive Road, which leads up to Vijay's residence.


As part of the tightened measures, the police have restricted the entry of outsiders onto the street citing security concerns, ANI news agency reported.

The restrictions also extend to the regular walkers on Casino Drive Road, which leads up to Vijay's residence.

The stampede in Karur on September 27 led to the deaths of 41 people, and injured several others. The first information report (FIR) filed in the case states that Vijay's deliberate delay in arriving at the rally venue, owing to unscheduled stops, had led to the crowd surge.

It further says that the TVK leaders did not listen to repeated warnings from police officers to rein in their cadre.

This comes after Tamil Nadu DGP G. Venkataraman said that while the party had announced that Vijay would reach the venue at 12 pm, the actor-turned-politician arrived seven hours later. “The people lacked sufficient food water under the hot sun,” PTI quoted the police chief as saying.

Bomb threat at Vijay's Neelankarai residence

The increase in security also follows a bomb threat at Vijay's residence on Monday, following which security personnel reached the locality, ANI reported.

The security personnel included a bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs, who carried out checks inside and outside the residence. Security had been heightened at Vijay's residence a day after the stampede, with sources saying that “people's anger may turn” towards the TVK chief, according to an NDTV report.

Vijay on Sunday penned an emotional post on social media platform X, wherein he announced financial assistance of 20 lakh each to the families of the deceased victims, and 2 lakh each to those who had been injured and were undergoing medical treatment in the hospital.

“This amount is, of course, not significant in the face of such a loss. Still, at this moment, it is my duty as one who belongs to your family to stand by you, my dear ones, with a heavy heart,” he said.

News / India News / Security beefed up in Vijay's residential locality, restrictions on outsiders' entry
