Kasba Peth, Chinchwad bypolls results: In early trends, BJP, MVA lead in 1 seat each

Kasba Peth, Chinchwad bypolls results: The counting of votes for Maharashtra's Kasba Peth and Chinchwad byelections began at 8 am on Thursday. According to initial trends, and as expected, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition are locked in a close fight, with the BJP's candidate leading in Chinchwad, and the MVA nominee ahead in Kasba Peth.

According to the Election Commission's (ECI) data, BJP's Chinchwad candidate, Ashwini Jagtap, has won 7,882 EVM votes (42.25%) thus far, while the National Congress Party's (NCP) Nana Kate has secured 7,206 votes (38.62%) till now.

In Kasba Peth, on the other hand, Congress nominee Ravindra Dhangekar, with 11,121 votes (50.03%), is ahead of the BJP's Hemant Rasane (10,667 votes, 47.99%).

Kasba Peth and Chinchwad, both assembly constituencies in Pune, witnessed bypolls on Feb 27. The exercise was necessitated due to the passing away of BJP legislators from each: Mukta Tilak (Kasba Peth) and Laxman Jagtap (Chinchwad).

