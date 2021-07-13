Kashish institutes short film grant for LGBTQIA directors

New Delhi: For over a decade, director Sridhar Rangayan and his team have organised south Asia’s biggest LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual) film festival, Kashish, in Mumbai.

Now, the group has come together to offer a grant to a director from the community to finish their own queer-narrative-based 10-15 minute film. The motivation, they say, is to nurture queer filmmakers who usually struggle for opportunities.

“We wanted to ensure better resources for LGBTQIA+ filmmakers, considering the uphill task they have to make their films in the most sensitive and truest manner possible,” said Rangayan.

Formally known as the Kashish QDrishti Film Grant, the award of R2 lakh is being offered by the Kashish Arts Foundation, a non-profit organisation that hosts the film festival and is open to emerging LGBTQIA+ directors of Indian origin based in India.

The initiative is in its sixth year but this is the first time it is targeted towards a filmmaker from the community. The winner will be announced on September 5.

“We felt that it is important to support filmmakers who belong to the LGBTQIA+ community have no funding support to realise their dream projects. They are often sidelined by production houses and OTT platforms, because the LGBTQIA+ filmmakers believe in being true to their content and do not chase after bringing on board big stars,” said Rangayan.

Previous winners of the grant have shown their shorts at various festivals around the world. “The grant enabled me to put my plan for my short film into motion. It’s not just the money but the confidence of being awarded the grant by an eminent jury that gave wings to me and the film,” said Arun Fulara, who received the grant in 2020 for his short, My Mother’s Girlfriend