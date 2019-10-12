e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

Kashmir issue not raised or discussed during India-China informal summit: Foreign Secy

The summit was held amid the strain in the bilateral relationship because of China’s strong support to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue over the past few weeks

india Updated: Oct 12, 2019 15:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale addresses a press conference after a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi in Mamallapuram, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale addresses a press conference after a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi in Mamallapuram, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP photo)
         

The Kashmir issue was not raised or discussed during the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

“This (Kashmir) issue was not raised and not discussed. Our position is anyway very clear that this is an internal matter of India,” Gokhale said at a special press briefing following the culmination of the two-day summit.

Xi, however, apprised Modi of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Beijing earlier in the Gokhale added.

The summit was held amid the strain in the bilateral relationship because of China’s strong support to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue over the past few weeks. India had also taken exception to references concerning Kashmir following talks between Xi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the Chinese President’s visit to India for the informal meet.

Modi and Xi said “that radicalisation was a matter of concern to both, and that both would work together to see that radicalisation and terrorism did not affect the fabric of our multicultural, multi-ethnic, multi-religious societies”, Gokhale told reporters.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi said that the summit would launch a “new era” between the two countriers. Modi and Xi strolled along a pristine Bay of Bengal beach and held one-on-one talks overlooking the ocean before their delegations sat down to official negotiations.

Opinion | Pakistan casts a growing shadow over China’s ties with India

Xi called the visit a memorable one where he held ‘heart to heart’ talks. “You and I had engaged in candid conversations like friends, heart to heart discussions on bilateral relations,” he said. The Chinese president added, “We are really overwhelmed by your hospitality. Me and my colleagues have felt that very strongly. This will be a memorable experience for me and us.”

The talks between the two delegations were preceded by a one-on-one meeting between the two leaders at the Fisherman’s Cove, a luxury beachside resort overlooking the Bay of Bengal. Modi received Xi when he drove in a motorcade from his hotel in Chennai to the Fisherman’s Cove. They then drove in golf carts to the venue of their discussions, located a short distance from the beach.

Opinion | Kashmir saved, and then drowned Imran Khan

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 14:42 IST

tags
top news
Kashmir issue not raised or discussed during India-China informal summit: Foreign Secy
Kashmir issue not raised or discussed during India-China informal summit: Foreign Secy
PM Modi, Xi agree on new trade mechanism at summit talks in Mamallapuram
PM Modi, Xi agree on new trade mechanism at summit talks in Mamallapuram
A day after raids on ex-deputy CM of Karnataka, his aide commits suicide
A day after raids on ex-deputy CM of Karnataka, his aide commits suicide
Punjab launches massive search ops as intel warns of terror strike
Punjab launches massive search ops as intel warns of terror strike
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
‘Psycho, Jagan tax’ and more in Naidu’s attack on Andhra CM
‘Psycho, Jagan tax’ and more in Naidu’s attack on Andhra CM
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News